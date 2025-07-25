leagend Brings Remote Visibility and Control to 12V Charging with Wi‑Fi Series

leagend BC511 leagend battery charger BC531 leagend BC811 leagend BC831 leagend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a global leader in battery management technology, today introduced its Wi‑Fi Battery Charger collection , featuring four smart, 8-step charger models with full wireless connectivity. Designed to deliver remote control, real‑time insights, and advanced safety protections, these chargers redefine modern battery care.Wi‑Fi Connectivity Powers Remote Battery ControlAll Wi‑Fi Battery Charger models in leagend’s new collection offer 2.4 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n wireless communication, enabling users to monitor and control the charging process via a smartphone app—whether at home, in the garage, or across a fleet in the field.From any location, users can remotely start or stop charging, select charging current, and view real-time data such as voltage, current, and power output. Such wireless control dramatically increases convenience and safety while eliminating the need to stay near the device physically.Four Models for Every Use CaseThe collection comprises four primary products: leagend BC511, leagend BC531, leagend BC811, and leagend BC831—each built around the same Wi‑Fi integration but tailored to different needs:leagend BC511 – 5A Wi‑Fi Smart ChargerSupports up to 5 A charging current, ideal for smaller lead-acid batteries.Features smart unattended mode for stable long-term operation and IP65 waterproofing for reliable outdoor use.Includes repairs, temperature compensation, and protections against overvoltage, overcurrent, reverse connection, and overheating.leagend BC531 – 5A 2‑in‑1 Charger + Tester with Wi‑FiCombines a battery tester inside the charger for CCA value, battery health, and alternator system diagnostics.Allows one-touch “Fn” shortcut for test or charge.Users can remotely control and monitor charging parameters via the app, and run tests on battery condition—all wirelessly.leagend BC811 – 8A Wi‑Fi Smart ChargerDelivers high-power 8 A charging current, better suited for larger lead-acid battery systems (up to 260 Ah capacity).Offers versatile repair mode and dynamic protection logic under varying temperature conditions.Real-time app display shows current, voltage, and power—perfect for more robust setups.leagend BC831 – 8A 2‑in‑1 Charger + Tester with Wi‑FiAdvanced 8-step charger plus integrated battery testing.Offers current options of 1 A, 2 A, 4 A, or 8 A, with Wi‑Fi control for both charging and diagnostics.Shortcut key, temperature compensation, and multifunctional protection make it ideal for automotive or professional settings.Benefits of Wi‑Fi IntegrationRemote Control and VisibilityUsers can operate chargers remotely—schedule charging, adjust current, and monitor status from a phone or browser.Guarantees convenience and safety, especially in industrial, fleet, RV, telecom, and remote energy installations.Smart Algorithms & Automated ProtectionEach charger includes smart unattended mode, automatically reducing output when overheating.8‑step charging algorithm optimizes charging stages for efficiency and battery longevity.Built-in protections for overvoltage, overcurrent, overheat, reverse polarity, and temperature fluctuations ensure robust safety across diverse environments.Durable Design for Harsh ConditionsAll models carry IP65 waterproof certifications—fully weather-resistant for outdoor or workshop environments.Diagnostics & History Tracking (2‑in‑1 Models)leagend BC531 and leagend BC831 combine charging with diagnostic testing: view CCA, assess battery SoH, and test alternator/cranking systems remotely.Historical data viewable through the app helps flag early warning signs and extend battery life.Strategic ApplicationsProfessional users, from automotive service centers to solar power installers and telecom operators, benefit significantly from Wi‑Fi-enabled remote capabilities. For example:Fleet managers can initiate charging cycles across multiple vehicles remotely.Solar off-grid stations can track battery health and schedule charging based on off-peak power availability.RV and marine users can top up batteries without connecting cables manually.With the increasing demand for intelligent power infrastructure — including the shift to renewable energy and energy decentralization — battery chargers are no longer simple tools. They’re part of a connected energy management ecosystem.With over two decades of expertise, leagend has established itself as a top manufacturer in the field of battery testing and monitoring. Driven by innovation in diagnostic algorithms and precision engineering, the company offers a comprehensive product portfolio that includes high-accuracy battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, advanced multi-stage chargers, robust OBD II diagnostic tools, cutting-edge thermal imaging devices, and a full suite of data-driven battery management solutions.Through continuous investment in R&D and a commitment to quality, leagend empowers industries ranging from automotive and energy storage to telecom and industrial automation with intelligent tools that improve reliability, efficiency, and safety.

