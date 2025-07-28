Venture Capital Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Venture Capital Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Venture Capital Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Key Factors Have Contributed To The Growth Of The Venture Capital Market Size?

The venture capital market size has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Its size stood at $373.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $412.58 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. This robust growth during the historical period can be attributed to favorable economic conditions, high demand for new products and services, successful exits, globalization, government policies, and incentives.

What Will Be The Future Growth And Market Size Of The Venture Capital Market?

The venture capital market is anticipated to see continued growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $609.65 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be connected to sustainability and ESG trends, shifts in consumer behavior, increased global investment, regulatory developments, and growth in the size and structure of venture capital funds. Major trends for the forecast period include technological innovation, digital transformation, advancements in data analytics and AI tools, fintech innovations, and green technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19750&type=smp

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Venture Capital Market?

The growth of the venture capital market is expected to be propelled by an increasing number of startups. These newly established companies or ventures aim to develop unique products or services and are often characterized by innovation and high growth potential. The rise in these startups can be attributed to lower entry barriers, availability of funding, a burgeoning entrepreneurial culture, and the development of supportive ecosystems. For instance, in February 2024, The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, a UK-based business support and networking organization, reported a notable surge in new company registrations, reaching 900,006 in 2023, up from 805,141 in 2022, a growth of 11.8%. This growth brings the total number of registered companies in the UK to an all-time high of 5,476,772.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/venture-capital-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Venture Capital Market?

Prominent firms operating in the venture capital market include Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Insight Partners LLC, Tiger Global Management LLC, New Enterprise Associates Inc., Accel Partners LLC, IDG Capital Partners, General Catalyst Group LLC, Benchmark Capital Partners L.P., Seedcamp LLP, Index Ventures LLP, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, GGV Capital LLC, Greylock Partners LLC, Healthcare Royalty Partners LLC, Redpoint Ventures LLC, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser GmbH, AAC Capital Partners Limited, Balderton Capital LLP, Nexus Venture Partners LLC, DST Global Ltd., 360 Capital Partners S.A., LocalGlobe LLP, Point Nine Management GmbH, Atlantic Labs GmbH, Union Square Ventures LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Venture Capital Market?

Companies in the venture capital market are increasingly leveraging strategic partnerships to augment their investment capabilities, utilize complementary expertise, and expedite the success of their portfolio companies. Nokia Corporation, a Finland-based company in telecommunications, IT, and consumer electronics, is a prime example. In December 2023, Nokia partnered with America’s Frontier Fund AFF, Roadrunner Venture Studios RVS and Celesta Capital to accelerate the commercialization of Nokia Bell Labs’ advanced technologies.

How Is The Global Venture Capital Market Segmented?

The venture capital market can be broadly segmented by type into local and international investors, by fund size, and by industry. Specifically, the segments are:

1 By Type: Local Investors, International Investors

2 By Fund Size: Under $50 Million, $50 Million to $100 Million, $100 Million to $250 Million, $250 Million to $500 Million, $500 Million to $1 Billion, Above $1 Billion

3 By Industry: Real Estate, Financial Services, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Transport And Logistics, Information Technology IT And IT-enabled Services ITeS, Education, Other Industries

Subsegments include:

1 By Local Investors: Angel Investors, Seed Investors, Corporate Venture Capital CVC, Family Offices, Local Venture Capital Firms

2 By International Investors: Global Venture Capital Firms, Sovereign Wealth Funds, International Angel Networks, Cross-Border Investment Funds, Multinational Corporations MNCs Investing In Startups

How Is The Global Venture Capital Market Distributed Regionally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the venture capital market. The prediction for the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the venture capital market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Payments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-capital-management-global-market-report

Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/venture-capital-investment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.