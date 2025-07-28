Sports Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Sports Market Expected To Grow?

The sports market size has made impressive strides in recent years. It's projected to surge from $477.8 billion in 2024 to $507.69 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid expansion of eCommerce, fast-paced urbanization, the emergence of multiple sports channels, and significant expenditure on sponsorships.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Sports Market?

The sports market size is set to continue its robust growth over the next few years. It's projected to climb to $635.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include an increased number of internet-accessible devices, favorable government initiatives, and a rise in sports tourism. Major trends for the forecast period include the widespread adoption of augmented and virtual reality, launch of sports streaming apps, adoption of contactless technologies, mobile ticketing, and a focus on social media users.

What Are The Primary Drivers Of This Promising Growth?

The market is expected to profit from the steady economic growth forecast for many developed and developing countries. Global economic growth, as projected by the International Monetary Fund IMF, is poised to grow at a rate of 3.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. Advanced economies will likely experience slight growth, while growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.8 percent in 2024. This ongoing economic growth is expected to boost demand for sports activities and related goods and services.

What Major Players Are Fueling This Growth?

Key organizations operating within the sports market include Liberty Media Corporation, Life Time Group Hldgs, Futbol Club Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Manchester City F.C., and Real Madrid C.F., to name a few. These players, along with many others, contribute significantly to the market's growth and evolution.

What Technological Advancements Are Shaping The Sports Market?

An emerging trend in the sports market is that organizers are harnessing virtual reality VR technology to enhance the spectators' experience at sporting events. This technology creates images, sounds, and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Sports teams and clubs are exploring simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance match viewing experiences for spectators, allowing them to virtually walkthrough the stadium or the race track and view the match from various angles.

How Is The Global Sports Market Segmented?

The sports market primarily comprises three key segments:

1 By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

2 By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

3 By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

These categories further contain distinct subsegments including professional sports leagues, major sporting events, eSports, competitive gaming, and a host of participatory sports ranging from recreational sports to fitness and wellness activities.

What Does The Regional Market Landscape Look Like?

North America was the largest region in the sports market in 2024. However, Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers numerous regions globally including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

