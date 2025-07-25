Secrets and Impression Moxche by MAAR Arquitectura Humana Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Secrets and Impression Moxche

MAAR Arquitectura Humana's Innovative Riviera Maya Resort Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly prestigious A' Design Award has announced Secrets and Impression Moxche, a project by MAAR Arquitectura Humana , as a Silver Winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Riviera Maya resort, which seamlessly blends luxury, sustainability, and cultural authenticity across its 140,000 square meter expanse.The Silver A' Design Award for Secrets and Impression Moxche underscores the project's significance within the architecture industry. By showcasing a harmonious integration of modern design, environmental responsibility, and respect for Mayan heritage, this resort sets a new standard for hospitality architecture. The award recognizes the project's potential to inspire future trends and advancements in the field, benefiting both the industry and its stakeholders.Secrets and Impression Moxche stands out for its innovative architectural vision and meticulous design. The resort combines natural elements, local materials, and contemporary features to redefine the visitor experience. Cenote-inspired pools, rooftop infinity pools, and a man-made beach pool enhance immersion in nature's beauty, while a solstice-based layout connects the architecture with its environment. Sustainable features, including natural ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and rainwater conservation, showcase the project's eco-conscious principles.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for MAAR Arquitectura Humana to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. The award validates the firm's commitment to creating spaces that prioritize sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and the human experience. As a result, Secrets and Impression Moxche is poised to influence future projects and inspire a new generation of architects to embrace these core values.Project MembersSecrets and Impression Moxche was designed by the MAAR Arquitectura team, with Master Planning by Luis Enrique Macedo Ramirez, Arquitectonic Design by Jonathan Soberanis Sosa, Design by Alan Ricardo Tuz Cituk, Interior Design by Alejandro Escudero, Masterplan coordination and Design by Macedo Arquitectura, and Landscape by Maat Handasa.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About MAAR Arquitectura HumanaMAAR Arquitectura Humana is an architectural firm focused on creating spaces that integrate seamlessly with their natural surroundings and prioritize the human experience. The firm emphasizes sustainable design, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques to deliver functional and context-sensitive solutions. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural respect, MAAR Arquitectura Humana designs projects that enhance their environment, addressing modern needs while preserving local heritage.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skillful use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement granted to designs that demonstrate originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability, spatial harmony, safety, accessibility, resilience, and integration with their surroundings.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing them on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignaward.com

