Monetary developments in the euro area: June 2025

25 July 2025

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 3.3% in June 2025 from 3.9% in May, averaging 3.7% in the three months up to June. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 4.6% in June from 5.1% in May. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) was -1.1% in June, compared with -0.1% in May. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) decreased to 10.4% in June from 11.5% in May.

Chart 1 Monetary aggregates (annual growth rates)

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 2.9 percentage points (down from 3.2 percentage points in May), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed -0.3 percentage points (down from 0.0 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.7 percentage points (down from 0.8 percentage points).

Among the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households decreased to 3.3% in June from 3.5% in May, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 1.5% in June from 2.7% in May. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by investment funds other than money market funds decreased to 13.1% in June from 15.4% in May.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of M3 in June 2025, as a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), can be broken down as follows: claims on the private sector contributed 2.6 percentage points (up from 2.4 percentage points in May), net external assets contributed 2.4 percentage points (down from 2.5 percentage points), claims on general government contributed 0.0 percentage points (down from 0.2 percentage points), longer-term liabilities contributed -1.1 percentage points (as in the previous month), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -0.6 percentage points (down from -0.1 percentage points).

Chart 2 Contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3 (percentage points)

Claims on euro area residents

The annual growth rate of total claims on euro area residents stood at 2.0% in June 2025, compared with 1.9% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of claims on general government decreased to 0.1% in June from 0.6% in May, while the annual growth rate of claims on the private sector increased to 2.7% in June from 2.5% in May.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan transfers and notional cash pooling) increased to 3.0% in June from 2.8% in May. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households increased to 2.2% in June from 2.0% in May, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 2.7% in June from 2.5% in May.



Chart 3 Adjusted loans to the private sector (annual growth rates)

Notes: