Statement from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank

9 February 2026

I have great respect for François Villeroy de Galhau’s personal decision to step down as Governor of the Banque de France after 11 years of loyal and dedicated service for the common good of both France and Europe.

The Governing Council has benefited enormously from the realism combined with strong European convictions and vision that he always brings to the table. His friendly, wide-ranging, team-oriented, good-humoured and consistently well-articulated contributions greatly enriched our discussions.

It is in this spirit that he now takes on the Presidency of the Fondation des Apprentis d’Auteuil, where he will employ his talents for the benefit of vulnerable young people and families through educational, social and professional training programmes.

François will always remain a friend of the ECB and I wish him all the best in his important new mission.