Sliding by Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' HVAC Awards

Sliding

Innovative Braille Remote Control for Air Conditioners Recognized for Its Exceptional Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of HVAC design, has announced Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd . as a Silver Award winner for their innovative work titled "Sliding" in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Sliding remote control within the HVAC industry, positioning it as a noteworthy advancement in accessible design.The Sliding remote control's recognition in the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the HVAC industry. By addressing the challenges faced by visually impaired users, this design aligns with the industry's growing focus on accessibility and user-centered design. The practical benefits of Sliding extend beyond individual users, setting a new standard for inclusive HVAC products that cater to a diverse range of customers.Sliding distinguishes itself through its thoughtful incorporation of braille, a sliding button for quick temperature adjustments, and an arrow-shaped button for precise control. These features, combined with a magnetic charging panel that eliminates the need for battery replacement, create a user-friendly experience tailored to the needs of visually impaired individuals. The remote control's voice system further enhances its accessibility, making it a comprehensive solution for blind users.The recognition bestowed upon Sliding by the A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Award serves as a testament to Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and inclusive design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the company, fostering a culture of creativity and user-centric thinking. By setting a high standard for accessible HVAC products, Sliding has the potential to influence industry practices and encourage other manufacturers to prioritize inclusive design.Team MembersSliding was designed by a talented team at Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd., including Yuhui Xu, Jinghong Zhang, Menglin Xie, Yuxin He, Haiping Hou, and Xiaojun Yuan. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this innovative remote control to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd.Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Zhongguang Electrical Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive solution provider for indoor comfort systems and industrial and agricultural cooling and heating systems, with heat pump technology at its core. The company is an innovation-driven consumer industry group with nine wholly-owned subsidiaries and six business units, focusing on health, comfort, and intelligence. Zhongguang Electric Group is deeply engaged in four major sectors: new energy, intelligent manufacturing, home appliances, and new retail, providing high-quality products and services to global customers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation within their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global platform, the competition inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenhvacawards.com

