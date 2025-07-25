Glycine Market Set to Grow at 5.6% CAGR by 2034 Amid Rising Demand in Pharma and Food Industries.

Strategic glycine tech and green mining are driving growth, setting new standards in sustainability and efficiency across the value chain, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Glycine market was valued at USD 1,362 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The glycine market is a diverse industry with applications in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics and industry. It is used in pharmaceutical applications, which account for a significant share of market revenue, as a buffering agent and as a therapeutic element in the metabolic disorders. In the food industry, it serves as a sweetener and flavoring agent.North America is experiencing rapid growth as a regional market, driven by high demand in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and food additives. This extensive market base strengthens the fact that glycine is a non-essential amino acid and has a significant commercial implication.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10815 Recent trends show increased activity in cosmetic and personal care applications, where glycine is being used in anti-aging and moisturizing formulations. In cosmetics, glycine is being used as creatine restorative, hair growth and skin moisture. In agricultural use, its applications are broadening, especially in feed additives, which help enhance animal health and promote environmentally compatible agricultural practices. Glycine aids in the feed production to enhance efficiency and livestock growth, and within the agricultural sector, its constituents are applied as ingredients of fertilizers that aid in improved crop developments and absorption of nutrients.Future market opportunities include the adoption of novel manufacturing technologies and expanded applications beyond traditional uses. A new phenomenon is the GlyCat technology, the glycine-related technology, favoring sustainable mining practices and allowing glycine to be used as a masking agent. The combined influence of health awareness, environmental considerations, and technological development is opening new areas of growth. Market participants are in a position to align with shifting consumer preferences for natural ingredients and the increasing global focus on protein-enriched nutrition and pharmaceutical formulations that utilize glycine’s biochemical properties.Key Takeaways from Market Study* The glycines market is projected to grow at 9% CAGR and reach USD 2,826 million by 2035* The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,376 million between 2025 to 2035* North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 1% in 2035* North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 544.5 millionIncreasing pharmaceutical demand, broader use in animal feed applications, expanding adoption in cosmetic industry, and increasing utilization as flavor-masking agents are expected to drive substantial growth in the glycine market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Glycine Market:Key players in the glycine industry include Ajinomoto, Chattem Chemicals, Evonik, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Guangrong Chemical, Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Linxi Hongtai, Paras Intermediates Private Limited, and Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical.Market DevelopmentThe present market trends reflecting significant technological improvement and strategic collaboration is transforming the conventional uses of glycine. Joint projects on groundbreaking sustainable application of mining and development of the pharmaceutical-grade production capacity are dedicated to the new industry leaders. Such innovations create new standards of quality in addition to increasing the reach of markets to a variety of industrial sectors.The measurable growth strategies are characterized by diversifying the application verticals and geographical routes to newer locations like emerging economies. Firms are pursuing exhaustive research programs in search of improved bioavailability products and green production processes. The idea of strategic direction includes the reinforcement of supply chain resiliency, creation of specialized grades covering niche applications and the creation of partnerships with downstreams to secure an increased market share by undertaking certain innovative product development programs.Glycine Industry News:In October 2024, Evonik received the 2024 CPHI Pharma Award for Sustainability for PhytoSquene, its plant-based, GMP-compliant squalene alternative for drug delivery.Earlier, in December 2023, Ajinomoto Co. expanded into gene therapy by acquiring U.S.-based CDMO Forge Biologics via its North American subsidiary.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/10815 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Glycine market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights based on Grade Type (Food Grade, Technical Grade, Pharma Grade), Production Method (Strecker Synthesis Process, Ammonia and Chloroacetic Acid Process, Electrochemical Synthesis, Others), End Use (Food & Beverage Industry, Pesticides Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Feed Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Dietary Supplements Industry, Others), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global zootechnical feed additives market is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2025 to USD 23 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.76%.The global liquid dietary supplement market is valued at US$ 49.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 120 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.2% over the decade.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.