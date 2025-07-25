Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach USD 16.9 Bn by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Effective Parasite Control in Livestock

Animal Parasiticides Market

Animal parasiticides market to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2035, driven by rising animal health awareness and innovations in parasite control solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global animal parasiticides market is projected to grow significantly over the coming decade, expanding from USD 8.9 billion in 2025 to USD 16.9 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness of animal health, a rise in parasitic infections among livestock and companion animals, and continuous innovation in parasiticide formulations and delivery systems.Animal parasiticides play a vital role in improving the health and productivity of animals by controlling internal and external parasites. With greater emphasis on livestock efficiency and pet well-being, the demand for reliable parasiticides is accelerating globally. Modern parasiticides are now available in various formulations—oral tablets, injectables, feed additives, sprays, dips, and spot-on treatments—offering flexibility for both veterinarians and animal owners.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4316 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global animal parasiticides market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2025 to USD 16.9 billion by 2035.2. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.3. Growth is driven by rising awareness of animal health and well-being.4. Increasing cases of parasitic infections in livestock and pets are fueling demand.5. Continuous innovations in parasiticide formulations and delivery systems are enhancing efficacy.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Animal Parasiticides Market:Prominent players in the market include Zoetis, Inc., Merck Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Elanco Animal Health.Product Type Insights:The market is segmented by product type into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.Ectoparasiticides, including spot-on treatments, sprays, and dips, are widely used to treat external parasites such as fleas, ticks, and mites.Endoparasiticides, such as oral suspensions and injectables, target internal parasites like worms.Endectocides provide a broad-spectrum approach, combating both internal and external parasites with a single treatment.Species-Based Demand Outlook:In terms of species, the market caters to both food-producing animals and companion animals:The livestock segment—including cattle, poultry, and swine—leads the market due to the critical role of parasite management in boosting animal growth and productivity.The companion animal segment, especially dogs and cats, is expanding rapidly as urban pet ownership and spending on veterinary care rise.Regional LandscapeRegionally, the animal parasiticides market is distributed across:North America and Europe, which are mature markets supported by established veterinary infrastructures and regulatory compliance.Asia Pacific, expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increased animal farming investments and heightened awareness of pet health.Emerging growth is also observed in Latin America, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, driven by expanding livestock populations and improved access to animal healthcare solutions.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4316 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Animal Parasiticides Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The animal parasiticides market is segmented based on product type, species, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into ectoparasiticides, which include oral tablets, dips, sprays, spot-on solutions, and other formulations; endoparasiticides, such as oral suspensions, injectables, feed additives, and others; and endectocides, which offer combined internal and external parasite control. Based on species, the market is divided into food-producing animals (including cattle, poultry, swine, and others), companion animals (such as dogs, felines, and others), and other livestock. Regionally, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with each region contributing uniquely to the market’s growth due to varying levels of livestock production, pet ownership, and veterinary healthcare infrastructure.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global animal healthcare market is estimated at US$ 42.87 billion in 2024, as per a new study by Fact.MR. Worldwide demand for animal health products is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a market value of US$ 67.48 billion by the end of 2034.The global animal probiotic market is analyzed to touch a valuation of US$ 7.46 billion in 2024 and is further forecasted to achieve a size of US$ 18.67 billion by the end of 2034. Sales of these products are evaluated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.6% throughout the projection period (2024 to 2034).About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 