Morula Kernel Oil Market to Soar to USD 97.7 Million by 2035, Driven by Premium Beauty Demand and Sustainable Sourcing

Morula Kernel Oil Market

Morula Kernel Oil Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global morula kernel oil market is projected to grow from USD 38.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 97.7 million by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 60.0 million over the forecast period. This translates into a total growth of 157.9%, with the market forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2025 and 2035. highlighting morula oil’s rapid evolution from a niche African botanical to a globally recognized premium cosmetic ingredient.The market’s growth trajectory reflects rising consumer preference for sustainably sourced natural ingredients, increasing demand for African botanical oils, and expanding applications in luxury skincare and clean beauty products. Industry leaders and investors are recognizing morula kernel oil as a high-value ingredient with untapped potential across the global cosmetics and wellness landscape.What’s Fueling the Morula Kernel Oil Boom:The market’s rapid expansion is primarily attributed to consumer-driven trends toward authenticity, sustainability, and efficacy. Morula kernel oil—derived from the nuts of the Sclerocarya birrea tree indigenous to Southern Africa—has become a symbol of ethical beauty sourcing and botanical excellence.Surging Demand for Sustainable African Ingredients: Global beauty leaders are increasingly partnering with African cooperatives to secure traceable and fair-trade morula oil. These collaborations not only ensure quality and supply stability but also foster economic empowerment for local communities, aligning with corporate sustainability objectives.Clean Beauty Movement: The growing rejection of synthetic ingredients is fueling demand for natural oils with clinically proven benefits. Morula kernel oil, rich in oleic acid, linoleic acid, and natural vitamin E, is gaining traction as a clean-label alternative for anti-aging and restorative skincare.Segmental Overview:1.By Grade – Cosmetic Grade Dominates (85% Market Share):The cosmetic-grade segment is projected to remain the market leader through 2035, underscoring the oil’s established role in high-end skincare formulations. Cosmetic-grade morula oil undergoes strict refinement and quality control, meeting global cosmetic regulatory standards and appealing to premium and organic beauty brands worldwide.2.By Application – Anti-Aging Products Lead (45% Market Share): Anti-aging formulations account for the largest share of demand, leveraging morula oil’s anti-oxidative and collagen-boosting properties. Its ability to improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines has positioned it as a go-to ingredient for luxury anti-aging skincare brands.3.By Processing Method – Cold-Pressed Extraction Preferred (70% Market Share):The cold-pressed segment continues to dominate due to its superior ability to preserve bioactive compounds. This extraction technique aligns with clean beauty principles and ensures maximum efficacy and purity, which are key selling points in premium skincare formulations.Regional Insights: Europe and North America Lead Global Adoption:Europe remains the fastest-growing region, with Germany (11.5% CAGR) and France (11.1% CAGR) driving adoption through their sophisticated natural cosmetics markets and preference for exotic, traceable ingredients.- In Germany, demand is reinforced by strict EU certification standards and consumer focus on organic quality.- France, a global hub for luxury beauty, continues to spotlight morula oil in exclusive formulations celebrating African botanical heritage.North America—led by the United States (10.7% CAGR)—is embracing morula oil across clean beauty and indie brand formulations, emphasizing sustainability and transparency.Competitive Landscape:The morula kernel oil industry is characterized by a blend of specialized African producers and global ingredient suppliers working together to build reliable, ethical, and high-quality supply chains.Market leaders include:African Beauty Oils (32.8% market share): Pioneers in traceable, community-driven production.Morula Oil Corp.: Known for certified organic cold-pressed oil, serving global luxury brands.Natural African Products: Integrates harvesting, processing, and packaging to ensure quality consistency.Premium Kernel Oils: Specializes in cosmetic-grade formulations for international markets.Sustainable Beauty Solutions: Promotes fair-trade sourcing and environmental conservation.Pure African Oils and Global Morula Industries: Focused on scaling production with advanced processing technologies.Strategic partnerships, R&D investments, and certification initiatives (organic, fair-trade, eco-cert) are becoming critical differentiators in this evolving landscape. As demand scales, companies are prioritizing traceability, purity verification, and local community impact to enhance brand value and market competitiveness.Outlook: A Sustainable Growth Path for the Next Decade:The global morula kernel oil market is set to grow 2.6X over the next decade, powered by a fusion of ethical sourcing, luxury beauty innovation, and consumer transparency. Industry players investing in cold-pressed extraction technology, certified organic supply chains, and brand partnerships in Africa are best positioned to capture the next wave of growth.As the clean beauty movement continues reshaping the cosmetics industry, morula kernel oil stands out as a hero ingredient bridging traditional African heritage with modern skincare science.Manufacturers, distributors, and investors eyeing this market have an unprecedented opportunity to participate in a fast-growing, sustainable, and culturally rich beauty segment poised for long-term global expansion.Full Market Report available for delivery. The global palm kernel expellers (PKE) market is expected to be valued at USD 6,806.8 million in 2025 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR 4.2% to end up at USD 10,271.1 million by 2035.The global mango kernel flour market is projected to grow from USD 125.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 312.6 million by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 190.0 million over the forecast period. 