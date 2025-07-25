Air Purifier Market to Surpass USD 51.1 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Air Quality Concerns and Health Awareness

Air Purifier Market

Air purifier market to double by 2035, driven by pollution, health awareness, and stricter indoor air quality regulations.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global air purifier market is set to witness remarkable growth over the coming decade, driven by escalating urban air pollution levels, growing awareness regarding respiratory health, and stricter indoor air quality regulations. According to a comprehensive study by Fact.MR, the market is projected to expand from USD 24.8 billion in 2025 to USD 51.1 billion by 2035, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Air purifiers are rapidly becoming an essential household and commercial product category across urban regions due to rising particulate matter and allergen levels in indoor air. With respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on the rise, especially in densely populated urban settings, consumers are increasingly investing in solutions that can improve indoor air quality and enhance personal well-being.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4617 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global air purifier market is projected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2025 to USD 51.1 billion by 2035.2. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.3. Rising levels of urban air pollution are a key driver of market growth.4. Increasing consumer awareness about respiratory health is fueling demand.5. Stricter regulations on indoor air quality are boosting the adoption of air purifiers.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Air Purifier Market:Prominent players in the air purifier market include Eureka Forbes Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics, IQAir, and others.Diverse Product Types Catering to Varied Needs:Fact.MR’s market segmentation highlights a wide range of product types available to consumers. These include self-contained/standalone air purifiers, fixed or wall-mounted units, portable devices, and in-duct air purifiers that integrate with HVAC systems. Among these, standalone and portable variants continue to dominate due to their convenience and affordability for home and small office use.Advanced Filtration Technologies Leading Market Trends:Technological innovation is a key driver in the air purifier market. The study identifies HEPA filters as the most preferred technology due to their high efficiency in trapping airborne particles. Activated carbon filters, ionic filters, and ultra-violet (UV) technologies are also gaining ground, with UV-based purifiers seeing increasing demand in healthcare and hospitality sectors where sterilization is crucial.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4617 Coverage Area Flexibility Enhancing Consumer Choice:Air purifiers are being increasingly designed to suit various room sizes. The market offers products that cover areas ranging from up to 200 sq. ft. to over 1200 sq. ft., allowing consumers to select devices that best meet the needs of their homes, offices, or industrial facilities. This customization ensures efficient air cleaning and energy usage optimization across diverse use cases.Residential Use Dominates, But Commercial and Industrial Demand Rising:While residential usage continues to hold a dominant market share, commercial and industrial applications are seeing a surge, especially in regions where indoor air quality regulations are becoming more stringent. Offices, hotels, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions are increasingly deploying air purification systems to ensure a safe and healthy environment for occupants.E-commerce and Retail Channels Drive Sales:In terms of distribution, the air purifier market is evolving rapidly across both online and offline sales channels. Online platforms, including company websites and third-party e-commerce giants, are becoming a preferred mode of purchase due to product variety, customer reviews, and home delivery options. Simultaneously, offline channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty electronics stores, continue to play a crucial role, especially in emerging markets where consumers prefer hands-on product demonstrations.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Air Purifier Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The air purifier market is segmented by type into standalone, wall-mounted, portable, and in-duct units. By technology, it includes HEPA filters, activated carbon, ionic filters, UV technologies, and others. Coverage area ranges from up to 200 sq. ft. to above 1200 sq. ft. Use cases span residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Sales channels are divided into online (brand websites, e-commerce) and offline (hypermarkets, specialty stores, others). Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:As per a newly published industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global air purification market size is estimated at US$ 41.26 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to increase at 17.1% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 200.7 billion by the end of 2034.Fact.MR research observed that the world industry for residential air purifiers market is seeing growth as air quality and respiratory awareness increase globally. The industry valued USD 4.56 billion in 2025 and will grow to reach USD 8.43 billion by the year 2035 at a steady CAGR of 6.3%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.