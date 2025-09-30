Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 78.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4%

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food processing and handling equipment market is projected to grow from USD 50.7 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 78.0 billion by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 27.3 billion over the forecast period. This translates into a total growth of 53.8%, with the market forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2025 and 2035.Quick Stats for Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market:Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Value (2025): USD 50.7 billionFood Processing and Handling Equipment Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 78.0 billionFood Processing and Handling Equipment Market Forecast CAGR: 4.4%Leading Type in Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: Mechanical Processing Equipment (38%)Key Growth Regions in Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: North America, Asia Pacific, and EuropeTop Key Players in Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Tetra Pak, Alfa Laval, Bühler Group, Marel HF, SPX FLOW, Baker Perkins, Jinan Youont TechnologyFood Processing and Handling Equipment Market Overview by Product Type:The market is segmented by type into mechanical processing equipment, thermal processing equipment, packaging equipment, and others. In 2025, mechanical processing equipment is expected to dominate with a 38% market share, driven by its critical role in cutting, mixing, grinding, and sorting operations across various food processing applications. This segment benefits from advancements in blade technology, motor efficiency, and automated control systems, ensuring precision and hygiene in food production.Thermal processing equipment and packaging equipment are also key contributors, addressing the rising need for food safety and extended shelf life. The demand for innovative packaging solutions is fueled by consumer preferences for convenient, shelf-stable products, while thermal processing equipment supports high-quality preservation techniques.Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market by Operation Mode:By operation mode, the market is categorized into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual systems. The automatic segment is projected to account for 55% of the market share in 2025, reflecting the industry’s shift toward automation to enhance efficiency, reduce labor costs, and minimize contamination risks. Advances in sensor technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and IoT integration are driving the adoption of automated systems, offering real-time monitoring and precise control for consistent product quality.Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market by Application:The fruits and vegetables processing segment leads the application category, expected to hold a 40% market share in 2025. This growth is propelled by increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat salads, pre-cut vegetables, and fruit juices, necessitating specialized equipment for washing, peeling, cutting, and blanching. The meat and seafood processing and dairy processing segments are also significant, driven by global demand for protein-rich and value-added dairy products.Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Regional Analysis:Regionally, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are key growth areas. India is expected to lead with a CAGR of 6.2% through 2035, fueled by rapid urbanization, government initiatives like PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, and growing demand for packaged foods. The USA follows with a CAGR of 5.1%, supported by technological innovation and stringent FDA regulations. China’s market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by an expanding middle class and food safety concerns. Germany, Brazil, and the UK are also notable contributors, with CAGRs of 4.3%, 3.8%, and 3.5%, respectively.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11081 Recent Developments and Competitive Landscape:The food processing and handling equipment market is highly competitive, with leading players such as GEA Group AG (16.5% global value share), JBT Corporation, Tetra Pak, Alfa Laval, Bühler Group, Marel HF, SPX FLOW, Baker Perkins, and Jinan Youont Technology driving innovation. These companies are investing in automation, IoT integration, and sustainable manufacturing to meet evolving industry demands. Recent developments include energy-efficient equipment, water-recycling systems, and smart manufacturing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Outlook and Key Takeaways:The global food processing and handling equipment market is on track for steady expansion, driven by automation, food safety regulations, and consumer demand for processed foods. The global food processing and handling equipment market is on track for steady expansion, driven by automation, food safety regulations, and consumer demand for processed foods. By 2035, the market is expected to grow by 53.8%, reaching USD 78.0 billion. Companies focusing on smart technologies, sustainability, and compliance with international standards will gain a competitive edge. 