Global IT Consulting Market Set For 13.3% Growth, Reaching $186.43 Billion By 2029

IT Consulting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's IT Consulting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global IT Consulting Market Expected To Grow?

The globe is witnessing a drastic surge in the IT consulting market based on analysis from the IT Consulting Global Market Report 2025. The industry is projected to see significant growth from $102.32 billion in 2024 to $113.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. This rise can be attributed to the various historic and effective developments in the field such as globalization, cybersecurity concerns, regulatory changes.

What Spearheads This Industry's Exceptional Growth Over The Years?

The primary forces propelling the growth of this market include the acceleration in systematic modernization. Companies across the globe are rapidly shifting towards updated systems, away from old legacy systems. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions also played a pivotal role in this expansion.

The market size seems to be in an exciting phase, as it's poised to grow to an astonishing $186.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. The increased focus on sustainability, remote work and collaboration, AI and automation integration, data governance and privacy, agile and adaptive strategies are identified as the major contributors to this forecasted growth. The ongoing digitization, adoption of emerging technologies, and focus on digital transformation are some of the likely trends in the forecasted period.

What Are The Central Factors Driving Growth In The IT Consulting Market?

Cloud computing has emerged as a fundamental pillar that has the potential to propel the IT consulting industry further. Combining computation, storage, and network infrastructure, this platform is enabling rapid application development and dynamic scaling. Reports from January 2023 reveal that 26% of users have migrated to various public clouds. Hybrid cloud usage also surged from 25% to 42.5%. The efficient usage of cloud computing across EU, with 41% of enterprises adopting this technology, delineates the growth of the IT consulting market.

Who Is Leading the Charge in The IT Consulting Market?

Key players in the market, such as Mindtree Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture plc, and The International Business Machines Corporation, have significantly contributed to the current state of the industry. In addition, several other leading companies including PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and NEC Corporation have carved a niche for themselves in the market landscape. These organizations are instrumental in monitoring the market trends and driving the industry ahead.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Future of The IT Consulting Market?

Enterprise Resource Planning ERP solutions have emerged as the latest trend in the IT consulting market. Organizations are keen on adopting these integrated software systems to manage and streamline core business processes. For instance, a US-based public accounting and consulting firm, FORVIS, launched a NetSuite Technology Consulting practice in August 2023, demonstrating its commitment to helping clients navigate through digital transformation complexities.

How Is The IT Consulting Market Segmented?

The scope of the IT consulting market can be delineated further as:

- By Type: Operations Consulting, Security Consulting, Strategy Consulting

- By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

- By Application: Government, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Specific subsegments include:

- By Operations Consulting: IT Infrastructure Optimization, Process Improvement, Digital Transformation Services, IT Service Management

- By Security Consulting: Cybersecurity Assessment, Compliance And Risk Management, Data Protection And Privacy Consulting, Threat Intelligence And Incident Response

- By Strategy Consulting: IT Strategy Development, Technology Roadmap Planning, Digital Strategy And Innovation, Mergers And Acquisitions IT Strategy

Which Regions Are Dominating The IT Consulting Market?

Regional analysis depicts that the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the IT consulting market in 2024. However, other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa are consistently contributing to the market's growth.

