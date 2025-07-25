ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Rapists Over the Weekend

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is working around-the-clock to remove the worst of the worst from American communities

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names and rap sheets of criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend—including murderers, pedophiles, and rapists.

“Over the weekend, our brave ICE agents arrested more depraved criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, and three child pedophiles. These are the types of barbaric criminals our ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing from American communities every day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite an 830 percent surge in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to put their lives on the line to make American communities safer every day.”

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend:

ICE Dallas arrested Jose Arinaga-Ramirez, a 58-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in San Antonio, TX.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Chue Vue, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Laos, convicted of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with deadly weapon/instrument non-firearm that produced great bodily injury in Riverside, CA.

ICE Philadelphia arrested Gil Salinas-Anaclo, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Peru, convicted of larceny in Northampton County, PA.

ICE Houston arrested Gilmer Vertiz-Bustemante, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico convicted of murder in Tarrant County, TX.

ICE Buffalo arrested Andra Adams Scott, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of attempted robbery in Queens County, NY.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Henry Jose Marquez, a 55-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of smuggling cocaine in Tampa, FL.

ICE Boston arrested Jovinnel Giron Meneses, a 29-year-old illegal alien from the Philippines convicted of aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child with force, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in Middlesex, MA.

ICE Philadelphia arrested Juan Ramirez-Velasquez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of rape of a victim under 12 years old in Dover, DE.

ICE Atlanta arrested Emmanuel Evariste, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, convicted in the United States District Court, Boston District of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

ICE Buffalo arrested Sakir Akkan, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Turkey, convicted of rape three: anal sexual contact with a person incapable consent in Albany County, NY.

ICE St. Louis arrested Nodir Negmatov, an illegal alien from Uzbekistan, who was attempting to pick up U.S. Department of State International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) controlled Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, which convert unguided bombs into all-weather precision-guided munitions, at a Boeing plant in St. Charles, Missouri.

