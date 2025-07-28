Modular Construction Global Market Projected To Reach $150.79 Billion By 2029

Modular Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Modular Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The modular construction market has grown remarkably in the past few years. From a value of $101.67 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $108.6 billion in 2025. This significant growth represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8% and can be attributed to the principles of industrialization and mass production, post-war housing demands, cost and time efficiency, sustainability awareness, and transportation infrastructure development.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Modular Construction Market Size?

In the forecast period, the modular construction market is expected to see remarkable growth, skyrocketing to $150.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Modular Construction Market?

This predicted growth can be assigned to the implementation of resilient and disaster-ready solutions, government support and regulations, growth in the healthcare and education sectors, design flexibility, and workforce shortages. These notable documented trends include regulatory support, healthcare and education facilities, resilience and disaster response, cost predictability, and flexibility and customization. Finally, the phenomenon of urbanization is expected to further stimulate the modular construction market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Modular Construction Market Industry?

Major companies operating in the modular construction market include Bouygues Construction SA, Laing O'Rourke, Skanska AB, ATCO Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation, Supertech Industries LLC, Anderco Pte. Ltd., Giant Containers Inc., Honomobo Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, SG Blocks Inc., Guerdon L.L.C, Modulex PLC, Bechtel Corporation, ACS Group, Fluor Corporation, JL Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Kiewit Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, McGRATH RENTCORP, Palomar Modular Buildings, Red Sea Housing Services, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD, System House R & C Co. Ltd, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Westchester Modular Homes, Koma Modular.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Modular Construction Market?

These companies are focusing on developing innovative products such as construction solutions to attract larger customer bases, bolster sales, and increase revenue. Construction solutions encompass various approaches, methods, technologies, and strategies implemented to confront challenges and meet demands in the construction industry.

How Is The Modular Construction Market Segmented?

The modular construction market is segmented as follows –

1. By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

2. By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete

3. By Module: Four-sided, Open-Sided, Partially Open-Sided, Mixed modules And Floor Cassettes, Modules supported By A primary structure, Other Modules

4. By End-Use Sector: Residential, Office, Education, Retail And Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1. By Permanent: Modular Buildings, Permanent Structures

2. By Relocatable: Temporary Facilities, Mobile Units

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Modular Construction Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the modular construction market in 2024. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

