The Human-Computer Interaction Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company’s Human-Computer Interaction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Human-Computer Interaction Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The human-computer interaction market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $789 billion in 2024 to $936.94 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rise of mobile computing, increased focus on usability testing and evaluation, the expansion of augmented reality, the proliferation of social media platforms, and the advancement of graphical user interfaces.

The human-computer interaction market is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $1840.7 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for wearable devices, the rise of voice user interfaces, the expansion of the internet of things, the growing need for context-aware computing, and the rising demand for personalized user experiences. Key trends projected for this period include biometric authentication, blockchain integration, IoT integration, AI integration, and gamification.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers of the Human-Computer Interaction Market?

The upsurge in the adoption of Internet of Things IoT solutions is a key force propelling the growth of the human-computer interaction market. The IoT is a vast interconnected network of physically equipped devices with sensors, software, and networking capabilities, enabling these devices to gather, exchange, and act upon data. The mounting demand for IoT solutions due to escalating connectivity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and consumer demand for smart devices is contributing to this upward trend. The sphere of Human-Computer Interaction HCI focuses on creating intuitive interfaces and mechanisms of interactions that allow users to smoothly communicate with and control IoT devices, access data, and customize settings.

For instance, in September 2023, Ericsson, the Sweden-based telecommunications service provider, brought forward a report stating that there were 15.7 billion IoT connections in 2023, a figure expected to grow by 16% reaching a whopping 38.9 billion connections by 2029. This rising adoption of IoT solutions directly fuels the growth of the human-computer interaction market.

Who Are The Premier Players In The Human-Computer Interaction Market?

The major companies leading the human-computer interaction market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., HaptX Inc., GestureTek, Ommo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cogniac Corporation, TANGI0 LTD.

What Are The Current Emerging Trends In The Human-Computer Interaction Market?

Advanced technology development, such as D-ID Agents, is a focus of major companies operating in the human-computer interaction market. D-ID Agents improve user experiences, optimize task efficiency, and personalize interactions in numerous domains. It is a natural user interface NUI product that utilizes large language models for multiple applications such as sales, assistance, and education. In December 2023, D-ID AI, a US-based video startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology, introduced D-ID Agents, a significant breakthrough in human-computer interaction that facilitates the creation of interactive digital humans.

This new technology allows users to converse with technology through face-to-face interactions, indicating a substantial shift from the traditional textual and graphical user interfaces. Businesses can provide customized interactions globally by creating diverse Agents with varied characteristics and multilingual capabilities. The advanced development options through D-ID's API enable enterprise-level scalability and customization, with SMBs and creators set to benefit from the creative reality studio's features.

How is the Human-Computer Interaction Market Segmented?

The human-computer interaction market explored in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Technology: Peripherals, Touch Screen Graphical User Interfaces, Gesture And Body Recognition, Speech And Voice Recognition, Natural Language Processing NLP, Brain Computer Interface, Eye Tracking, Semiotics Solutions, Other Technologies

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

4 By Application: Healthcare, Gaming And Entertainment, Smart Home And White Goods, Wearables, Education, Automotive, Industrial And Factories, Commercial And Businesses, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Input Devices Keyboards, Mice, Touch Screens, Sensors, Output Devices Displays, Haptic Feedback Devices, Wearables Smartwatches, VR Or AR Headsets, Other Hardware Gesture Recognition Devices, Eye-Tracking Devices

2 By Software: Operating Systems HCI-Enabled OS For Gesture, Voice Recognition, Application Software Voice Assistants, Gesture Control Software, Development Platforms SDKs, APIs For HCI Systems, User Interface UI And User Experience UX Design Tools

3 By Services: Integration And Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Human-Computer Interaction Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the human-computer interaction market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the human-computer interaction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

