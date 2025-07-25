Spire.AI Welcomes Ankur Jain as Vice President – Enterprise Products and Alliances

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spire.AI , a leading innovator in Agentic AI powered Copilot for Talent , today announced the appointment of Ankur Jain as its Vice President – Enterprise Products and Alliances. This strategic addition to the leadership team reflects Spire.AI’s commitment to accelerating its product innovation trajectory and expanding its footprint in the rapidly evolving talent technology industry.With over 20 years of experience in the HR technology industry, Ankur brings deep domain expertise, particularly in the U.S. market. Most recently, he led product management for the Interoperability group at Indeed.com, where he played a key role in advancing the company’s marketplace platform and ecosystem through scalable integrations and ecosystem enablement. Prior to Indeed, he held leadership roles across product, operations, and ecosystem strategy at Sterling, Amazon, Dell and NetApp.“We are thrilled to have Ankur join our leadership team”, said Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO of Spire.AI. “His passion and deep expertise in building innovative, customer-centric enterprise products and scaling ecosystem partnerships will be instrumental as we accelerate our mission to help enterprises achieve their talent objectives with our unique Agentic AI powered Copilot for Talent.”Commenting on his new role, Ankur said, “I’m excited to join Spire.AI at a time when enterprises are reimagining how talent is discovered, developed, and deployed . Spire’s visionary approach to product innovation and its focus on ecosystem-led growth aligns with my passion to drive meaningful impact at scale.”About Spire.AISpire.AI is a deep-tech talent solutions company at the forefront of leveraging Domain AI and Agentic Copilots to help enterprises autonomously plan, acquire, reskill, deploy, mobilize, retain, and grow their workforce. Its proprietary Large Graph Model (LGM) for Skills – featuring over 11 million skill adjacencies across 27 industries – powers advanced solutions for wage bill optimization and building talent resilience at enterprise scale.

