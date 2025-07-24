Surviving spouses and VA home loans

In the wake of those whose lives are sacrificed too soon in service to our nation are surviving spouses. Many of these military wives and husbands stand graveside holding a flag along with the hands of children wondering how they will pick up the pieces of a life that is shattered. Each year, our Nation pauses on April 5 to honor the strength and resilience of these Gold Star Spouses. For VA, that includes reminding them of potential benefits such as the VA-guaranteed home loan to purchase or refinance a home.

Using their surviving spouse VA home loan benefit, eligible surviving wives or husbands can apply for a VA-guaranteed home loan to purchase or refinance a home and, in choosing this route, they remove many of the financial barriers they would encounter with traditional mortgage loans.

Advantages of a VA-guaranteed home loan

In addition to overcoming barriers that make opening the door to a new home more likely, there are other advantages to the VA home loan, including:

Typically, there is no down payment requirement.

No private mortgage insurance (PMI) premiums or mortgage insurance premiums (MIP).

Competitively low interest rates compared to other loan programs.

No VA funding fee for eligible surviving spouses, which means very competitive to other loan products in terms of costs and fees.

No loan limit if the eligible surviving spouse has full entitlement and can meet the lender’s financial guidelines.

Potential to own more than one property at a time if the eligible surviving spouse has adequate entitlement, financially qualifies, occupies the property and follows all VA loan guidelines.

May be used to purchase an existing home or residential condominium, build a new home, refinance the current home, or purchase up to a four-unit residence.

Loss mitigation options help keep VA mortgage foreclosure rates at industry lows.

Determining eligibility for the VA home loan benefit

Before surviving spouses apply for a VA-guaranteed home loan, they must first apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE). Those who are eligible for a COE must meet at least one of the following guidelines.

They are the:

Unmarried surviving spouse of a Veteran who died as a result of service or service-connected causes, or

Surviving spouse of a Veteran who died while on active duty or from service-connected causes, who remarries on or after age 57 and on or after Dec. 16, 2003, or

Spouse of an active-duty service member who is listed as MIA or a POW for at least 90 days. Eligibility under this MIA/POW provision is limited to one-time use only.

Surviving spouse of a Veteran who had been rated totally disabled but who died from non-service-connected causes that meet certain conditions, or

Surviving spouse who is eligible for or in receipt of certain types of Dependency Indemnity Compensation (DIC).

How to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

Surviving spouses must prove their eligibility by ordering a COE. The COE can be obtained electronically by lenders or by mailing a completed VA Form 26-1817 to VA. Applications are oftentimes approved within just a few days.

Choose a VA-approved mortgage lender

The first step after determining eligibility is to choose a mortgage lender. Many borrowers don’t realize that it’s ok to take time to “interview” a few lenders to determine which one is the right fit. It’s possible to compare lenders based on years of experience, number of VA loans closed, timeliness of funding, interest rates and even customer ratings available online. Once the right lender has been selected, it can be beneficial to obtain an optional loan pre-approval before shopping for homes with a real estate professional.

Select a real estate professional

There are many real estate professionals who have the experience to help surviving spouses use their VA home loan benefit. Choosing a military-friendly broker or agent who understands the VA home loan application process can make all the difference in the homebuying experience. Finding the right agency or brokerage is just as important as locking in a good VA mortgage lender. Communication is key to getting to the loan closing table.

Knowledge is power

Sometimes, industry professionals may direct surviving spouses to use other loan products. It’s important to remember that the VA home loan is the only home loan that offers zero down payment for eligible qualified borrowers and no private monthly mortgage insurance.

To help real estate professionals or mortgage lenders understand why the VA home loan is a good choice for current and former military homebuyers, here are a few statistics from fiscal year 2024:

VA guaranteed more than 416,000 loans (totaling $155.4 billion), including almost 300,000 purchase loans, totaling $111.3 billion.

VA vastly improved the home loan appraisal process, making it the gold standard in the industry:

The average completion time for appraisals was just 6.8 business days, and 91% of VA appraisals met or exceeded the sales price.

When Veterans requested a Reconsideration of Value (after Notice of Value was issued), VA processed more than 3,000, and more than 45% resulted in an increase in the value.

The time to close a loan averaged just 31 days.

In the wake of the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, Abraham Lincoln, stood before the crowd and promised “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan,” which later became the mission statement for VA. While VA can’t completely restore the lives of surviving spouses, through the VA-guaranteed loan program they can help these resilient Americans build a new tomorrow for themselves and those they love, as their spouses would have wished.

