HVAC System Global Market Report 2025: Exploring Growth, Key Drivers And Industry Players

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's The Current Size And Growth Forecast For The HVAC System Market?

Recording robust growth in recent years, the HVAC system market size has skyrocketed from $182.15 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $193.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This expansion can be attributed to various factors such as urbanization, construction boom, global temperature variations, heightened concerns about energy efficiency, stricter government regulations and standards, increasing awareness about indoor air quality, along with factors related to health and comfort.

What's The Anticipated Growth And Market Size Of HVAC System Market In The Future?

Looking ahead, the HVAC system market is expected to experience strong growth, ballooning to $254.07 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The market's remarkable growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the globalization of markets, the focus on net-zero buildings, advancements in refrigerants, integration of renewable energy, resilience to climate change, and evolving building codes. Key trends in the future include the rise of smart HVAC systems, integration of artificial intelligence AI, Variable Refrigerant Flow VRF systems, hybrid and integrated HVAC solutions, remote monitoring and control, and adoption of electrification and heat pump.

What's Driving The Growth Of The HVAC System Market?

An essential part of the construction sector, the HVAC Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system is poised to soar on the back of a surge in construction activities in the commercial and residential sectors. Providing thermal comfort accompanied by indoor air quality, these sophisticated systems find their applications in diverse types of buildings, including industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional spaces.

Which Major Companies Are Contributing To The HVAC System Market?

Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies PLC, LG Electronics, AAON Heating and Cooling Products, Addison HVAC, Allied Commercial, Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., and other leading industry giants continue to shape the HVAC system market with their innovative solutions.

What's the Big Trend in the HVAC System Market?

Game-changing strategies among major companies operating in the HVAC system market include the introduction of advanced heating and cooling solutions such as the dual fuel system. By utilizing two different fuel sources, typically natural gas and electricity, this system optimizes energy use and enhances heating performance, thereby providing an edge to competitive market players.

How is the HVAC System Market Segmented?

The HVAC system market is divided in the following ways:

By Product – Heating, Ventilation, Cooling.

By Implementation Type – New Construction, Retrofit.

By Application – Commercial, Residential, Industrial.

More granular breakdowns include:

By Heating - Furnaces, Heat Pumps, Boilers, Radiant Heating Systems, Electric Heaters.

By Ventilation - Exhaust Fans, Air Handling Units AHUs, Energy Recovery Ventilators ERVs, Demand-Controlled Ventilation Systems, Ductless Ventilation Systems.

By Cooling – Air Conditioners, Chillers, Cooling Towers, Evaporative Coolers, Portable Air Conditioners.

What is the Regional Breakdown of the HVAC System Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the HVAC system market with the other regions covered in our comprehensive report including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

