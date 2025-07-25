NCDHHS Celebrates 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

This week, NCDHHS hosted an event celebrating 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The landmark legislation was passed on July 26, 1990, to expand access and opportunity for all Americans with disabilities.

The celebration on July 24 at the Hilton in Raleigh included a variety of speakers and panel presentations from NCDHHS and partners from across the state. The event also celebrated Disability Pride Month.

The ADA has changed the lives of numerous North Carolinians, as one in four Americans has a disability. The ADA has been a guiding light for NCDHHS, as the department has implemented policies and programs for decades to improve the lives of all North Carolinians.

NCDHHS plays a critical role in cross-agency collaboration to eliminate barriers for people with disabilities. From employment services to help people with disabilities achieve employment and independence goals, to providing access to supportive housing and assistive technology, NCDHHS is dedicated to ensuring every North Carolinian has access to the resources and support they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

“People with disabilities bring so much value and talent to our communities,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai. “The ADA’s commitment to creating opportunity and increasing access remains critical to our goal of improving the well-being of all North Carolinians.”

The celebration included panel discussions to highlight how far North Carolina has come over 35 years, while showcasing current NCDHHS investments and progress that continues to be made.

The event featured several NCDHHS leaders including Kelly Crosbie, Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services; Chris Egan, Assistant Secretary for Employment and Community Access; Deb Goda, Olmstead Director; Kathie Smith, Director of the Division of Employment and Independence for People with Disabilities; and Tony Davis, Director of the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

See images from the event below.