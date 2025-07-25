RMDSA’s Step Up Walk Makes History with First-Ever Down Syndrome Walk Emceed by Adults with Down Syndrome
Denver Step Up Walk puts the voices of people with Down syndrome front and center like never before
Connor and Megan are both nationally recognized self-advocates, public speakers, and trailblazers in the disability community. Their leadership as co-MCs marks a powerful milestone in the inclusion and visibility of individuals with Down syndrome, not only in Colorado but across the country.
“This is so much more than symbolic,” said Heidi Haines, Executive Director of RMDSA. “It’s about putting the voices of people with Down syndrome front and center in the celebration of their own lives and community. Connor and Megan are incredible role models, and we are honored to have them lead this day.”
The Step Up Walk is RMDSA’s largest annual fundraiser and celebration of the Down syndrome community, drawing thousands to Denver’s City Park each fall. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 28, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, community resources, and of course, the walk itself. More details and registration can be found at www.rmdsa.org/stepupwalk.
Connor Long, an Emmy-winning actor and athlete, and Megan Bomgaars, entrepreneur and star of A&E’s Born This Way, will kick off the event on stage, sharing messages of empowerment, unity, and inclusion.
As far as we can confirm, this will be the first known Down syndrome walk in the country to be co-emceed by individuals with Down syndrome. RMDSA hopes this milestone inspires other organizations nationwide to reimagine what true inclusion looks like — not just in theory, but in practice.
About RMDSA
The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association provides lifelong support, education, and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome and their families across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. Learn more at www.rmdsa.org.
