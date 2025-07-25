RMDSA’s Step Up Walk Makes History with First-Ever Down Syndrome Walk Emceed by Adults with Down Syndrome

Connor Long and Megan Bomgaars

Denver Step Up Walk puts the voices of people with Down syndrome front and center like never before

Connor and Megan are taking the mic and making history! This is inclusion like you’ve never seen it!” — Heid Haines

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association (RMDSA) is proud to announce that this year’s Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk will make national history. For the first time ever at a Down syndrome awareness walk in the U.S., the event will be emceed by two adults with Down syndrome: Connor Long and Megan Bomgaars Connor and Megan are both nationally recognized self-advocates, public speakers, and trailblazers in the disability community. Their leadership as co-MCs marks a powerful milestone in the inclusion and visibility of individuals with Down syndrome, not only in Colorado but across the country.“This is so much more than symbolic,” said Heidi Haines, Executive Director of RMDSA. “It’s about putting the voices of people with Down syndrome front and center in the celebration of their own lives and community. Connor and Megan are incredible role models, and we are honored to have them lead this day.”The Step Up Walk is RMDSA’s largest annual fundraiser and celebration of the Down syndrome community, drawing thousands to Denver’s City Park each fall. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 28, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, community resources, and of course, the walk itself. More details and registration can be found at www.rmdsa.org/stepupwalk Connor Long, an Emmy-winning actor and athlete, and Megan Bomgaars, entrepreneur and star of A&E’s Born This Way, will kick off the event on stage, sharing messages of empowerment, unity, and inclusion.As far as we can confirm, this will be the first known Down syndrome walk in the country to be co-emceed by individuals with Down syndrome. RMDSA hopes this milestone inspires other organizations nationwide to reimagine what true inclusion looks like — not just in theory, but in practice.About RMDSAThe Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association provides lifelong support, education, and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome and their families across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. Learn more at www.rmdsa.org

