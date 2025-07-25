Submit Release
Re: Road Closure Interstate 89 Sb at exit 11 in Richmond

Roadway has re-opened. Drive Safe. 


This is a notification that Interstate 89 South Bound at Exit 11 in Richmond is closed due to an motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully


