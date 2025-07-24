'Walking Her Home' Shares a Mother’s Journey Through Loss, Faith, and Finding Peace in God’s Plan

Cami Lundt’s powerful memoir offers hope to families facing grief, showing how faith can carry us through heartbreak

CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and educator Cami Lundt opens her heart and her life in her powerful debut memoir, Walking Her Home: Learning to Say, “Your Will, Not Mine.” This moving book chronicles the raw and tender journey of carrying and caring for a child diagnosed with conditions "not compatible with life." With courage and unwavering faith, Cami walks readers through the joy, heartbreak, and deep spiritual transformation that came with the brief but beautiful life of her daughter, Grace Noel.At the heart of Walking Her Home is a message of hope: that even in the face of grief and loss, joy, purpose, and peace are possible. Cami candidly shares the emotional and spiritual struggles she and her family endured—balancing sorrow with surrender, and despair with divine strength. As she recounts her daughter’s prenatal diagnosis of Trisomy 13 and Dandy-Walker brain malformation, Cami also bears witness to the miraculous ways in which God prepared and sustained her family during the darkest of times.“The purpose of this book is to let people know they’re not alone,” says Lundt. “Even in our suffering, there’s a way to walk through it with hope and even sweetness. God met us in every moment.”Cami Lundt holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Bible from Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska. Deeply impacted by her experience with Grace, she entered the healthcare field after her daughter’s passing, working for several years in Home Healthcare and Hospice. Now back in education as a Special Education Teacher in Wisconsin, Cami dedicates her life to helping children with unique challenges—just as she once walked alongside her own.Lundt lives in Grafton, Wisconsin, with her husband of nearly 35 years. Together they raised four children: Eric, Ethan, Megan, and Grace Noel—who nowresides in heaven.Walking Her Home is a heartfelt guide for readers navigating similar losses or hardships, offering spiritual insight, emotional validation, and a reminder that God’s peace and provision are available—even in the most heartbreaking moments. Readers will come away not only comforted but transformed by the quiet strength and profound love found in these pages.For more information about the book and author, visit www.walkingherhome.org.

