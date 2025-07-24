Former Supervisor of Camden County Jail Sentenced for Civil Rights Violation in the Assault of Pretrial Detainee

A former deputy sheriff and Jail Corporal with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced today to 16 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for assaulting a pretrial detainee, identified by the initials J.H.

Ryan Robert Biegel, 27, of Kingsland, Georgia, pleaded guilty before the Honorable Lisa G. Wood on January 28 to one count of using unreasonable force against the detainee. According to the plea agreement, on September 3, 2022, Biegel and two other correctional officers entered a holding cell in which J.H. was being detained. Upon entering the cell, two other correctional officers restrained J.H.’s arms and pushed him against a wall. Biegel admitted that he punched J.H. five times in the back of the head, which he knew was not reasonable or necessary to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and then struck J.H. in the head and body an additional twenty-two times with his fists and knees.

The FBI Brunswick RA Field Office investigated the matter along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer J. Kirkland for the Southern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.