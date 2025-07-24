13,000 Block Build in Brighton VIC | Bayview Brick & Block Laying

Brighton, VIC – Bayview Brick & Block Laying has successfully delivered a full structural and façade blockwork package on a high-end residential project at 25 Sussex Street, Brighton, VIC. Over 16 months, the team delivered a 1,040m² blockwork package comprising more than 13,000 core filled blocks—meeting tight deadlines, overcoming complex logistics, and exceeding client expectations on every front.

Project Overview

Location and Client

The Brighton construction was 25 Sussex Street, Brighton, VIC, 3186 and was commissioned by COD Build, with Josh Roach as Site Foreman and Ben Osei-Safo serving as Project Manager.

Scope of Works

Bayview Brick & Block Laying’s team managed the entire blockwork package on this new home build, which included structural walls, blade walls, boundary fences, retaining walls, and a detailed pool grotto. All blockwork was core filled using a line pump operated in-house—avoiding the need for subcontractors. The external walls featured decorative stone and plaster cladding, while internal spaces included stud frame walls. The design required intricate blockwork, including curved, raked, tapered walls and arches, showcasing Bayview’s advanced bricklaying and blocklaying capabilities.

Project Challenges

The following are the challenges that affected construction logistics and required precise project coordination:

Site Access Limitations

The basement excavation created restricted access throughout most of the project. Delivering over 13,000 blocks without disrupting traffic flow or neighbouring properties required forward planning. In order to deal with the site access limitations, a specialised manitou was brought on site to navigate uneven terrain and ensure blocks reached hard-to-access areas.

Timeline Pressures

The construction program allowed little room for error. Up to 6 blocklayers were present on-site simultaneously to meet strict deadlines without compromising build quality. Coordination with structural trades was essential, as any delay could affect subsequent milestones.

Terrain & Equipment Constraints

The basement cut presented a major obstacle in material handling. Bayview Brick & Block Laying’s internal pumping solution allowed uninterrupted progress without relying on external crews, streamlining the overall construction workflow.

Bayview’s Approach

Proactive Coordination

The team worked closely with site managers, managing deliveries to prevent traffic bottlenecks and coordinating with surrounding trades. This proactive communication ensured minimal disruption and maintained workflow precision.

Team Strategy & Adaptability

Bayview Brick & Block Laying adopted a flexible, tailored construction approach that responded to shifting site requirements and daily scheduling updates. Their subcontractor-free strategy gave them tighter control over manpower and scheduling, enhancing efficiency on a complex home build.

Results

Completion & Outcome

Despite challenging access and evolving timelines, the blockwork package was completed ahead of schedule. The site team acknowledged Bayview’s role in ensuring seamless delivery across each stage of the build.

Review Pending

A client review has been requested and is expected to confirm the project’s successful delivery and Bayview Brick & Block Laying’s high standards in structural masonry and on-site coordination.

About Bayview Brick & Block Laying

Based in Melbourne, Bayview Brick & Block Laying delivers turnkey blockwork packages for high-end residential and commercial projects. With over a decade of experience, Bayview Brick & Block Laying is known for its reliability, clean execution, and long-term builder partnerships across Victoria.

