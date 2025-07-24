Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo Announces Extensive Recovery Updates

Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo - Isaac Maiselman The Women's Sauna at ClubSport - Isaac Maiselman Poolside at Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo

OC’s premier fitness resort is prioritizing member recovery with recent upgrades to its Men’s and Women’s recovery areas

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance ClubSport, Aliso Viejo’s premier fitness resort and hotel, has completed an exciting renovation of its dedicated Men’s and Women’s recovery areas, introducing a new level of modern design, luxury, and relaxation for its members. The upgraded ClubSport recovery experience now features beautifully redesigned steam rooms, saunas, and hot tubs, wellness amenities that align with the resort’s reputation for excellence. ClubSport remains one of the nation’s only all-in-one hotel and fitness resort destinations, attracting wellness-minded travelers, families, business professionals, and, of course, South OC locals.

The new steam rooms, designed for comfort, help ease tension and deliver oxygen and nutrients to sore muscles, accelerating recovery. The updated saunas, featuring a stunning pink Himalayan salt wall, aid in flushing out toxins, reducing muscle tension, and relieving joint pain. Meanwhile, the upgraded hot tubs have become a guest favorite for soothing sore muscles and stiffness.

Other recently completed upgrades to the 100,000-square-foot property include modernized fitness areas, a newly renovated Olympic-size lap pool deck, updated strength and cardio equipment, enhanced court sport spaces for basketball and pickleball, instructor-led group classes, and the addition of The Edge, a performance training zone outfitted with the latest in hybrid fitness equipment for HIIT, weightlifting, gymnastics, and aerobic workouts. ClubSport’s full-service fitness club is complimentary for all hotel guests, a rarity among premium hotels, where fitness center access often requires a fee or spa treatment.

The club offers all-in-one membership experiences tailored to individuals, families, and friend groups. The newly introduced Friends Membership allows up to four adults to share full-access privileges at reduced rates, including perks like a Wine & Beer Club subscription, 20% off Citrus Fresh Grill and R Spa services, monthly InBody assessments, and more. Every membership includes unlimited access to ClubSport, which includes state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, and group classes such as yoga, cycling, HIIT, and pool-based workouts. Family memberships also include up to three hours of daily complimentary childcare at Kids World, allowing members to work out, relax at the spa, or enjoy poolside service while their children are engaged and entertained.

Beyond fitness, ClubSport offers resort-style amenities including R Spa, Citrus Fresh Grill & Bar, a grab-and-go market, seasonal poolside service, and a packed calendar of events featuring live music, sound baths, wellness seminars, and happy hours. Kids World also offers three hours of engaging childcare for hotel guests (available for an additional fee). ClubSport remains committed to staying on the cutting edge of fitness technology and training techniques to best serve the Aliso Viejo and surrounding communities.

Learn more about Renaissance ClubSport at www.clubsports.com

ClubSport is located at 50 Enterprise, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

About Renaissance ClubSport in Aliso Viejo:

ClubSport isn't just another fitness club - we are a fitness resort. One of the largest health clubs in Orange County, our studio-style classes include HIIT, yoga, group training, and more! Our state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated staff, and outstanding amenities provide a unique environment where members can enjoy fitness, relaxation, and recreation.

First opened in 2008, ClubSport is an all-in-one gym experience that is easily accessible from the 73 toll road and is a quick drive from exits off the 5 and 405 freeways. ClubSport is available to local residents with a membership and hotel guests during their stay. The club is open Monday-Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm. To take a peek at ClubSport and for membership information, please visit www.clubsports.com

About Leisure Sports:

Leisure Sports designs, develops, owns, and manages distinctive, high-end fitness resorts and hotels that deliver world-class service, contemporary facilities, and innovative sports and fitness programs. Since the 1980s, Leisure Sports has been on a mission to champion active and healthy lifestyles, delivering innovative sports and fitness programs, contemporary facilities, and top-notch service. We design, develop, own, and manage distinctive, high-end fitness resorts. Our properties combine function with aesthetics and practicality with luxury.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.