The Carbon Foundation Unveils World’s Most Stringent Compliance Carbon Credit: The AAA™ Compliance Carbon Credit Schema

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Themis Carbon CY Limited, operating as The Carbon Foundation , proudly announces the launch of the AAA™ Compliance Carbon Credit Schema, a groundbreaking, science-backed standard that sets a new global benchmark in integrity, transparency, and enforcement for carbon credits.Rooted in the foundational tenets of the Kyoto Protocol, the Doha Amendment, and the Paris Agreement, the AAA™ Schema was developed to meet the growing demand for truly compliance-grade, legally enforceable carbon credits that go beyond voluntary markets and resist political interference.Designed to be the most rigorous compliance carbon credit framework in the world, the AAA™ Schema requires:- Legally binding scope assessment of emissions,- Measurable additionality and full lifecycle documentation,- Mitigation of all operational and project-related negative impacts prior to registration- Enforcement-grade transparency and auditability.Built upon ISO standards, UNFCCC Paris Articles 6.2 and 6.4, and industry-leading engineering and environmental science practices, the AAA™ Schema combines Nature-Based, Technology-Based, and Renewable Energy-based methodologies into a single unified framework. Every credit undergoes proprietary investment-grade auditing to ensure real, verifiable emissions reductions.The Schema also features an advanced blockchain-based registry with event and attribute recording, including tokenization with jurisdictional and state-level acknowledgments. This structure not only eliminates any possibility of double-counting, but also enhances traceability, market liquidity, and resistance to manipulation or political pressure.“The voluntary carbon market is broken. When registries themselves require you to purchase insurance to guard against failure, it’s a clear admission that their system is inherently risky and structurally flawed,” stated Daniel Rodwell, The Carbon Foundation’s CEO. “Our AAA™ Compliance Carbon Credit fixes that—by replacing guesswork with enforceability, opacity with transparency, and marketing fluff with measurable science. This is the credit serious governments and corporations can finally trust.”"This is not just another carbon credit," said Daniel Huard, Chief Sustainability Officer of The Carbon Foundation. "This is the future of environmental accountability—built on the strongest foundation of science, law, and innovation. Our AAA™ Schema offers the transparency, enforcement, and equity the world needs to restore trust and results to carbon markets."The Carbon Foundation’s AAA™ Compliance Carbon Credits are designed to meet the highest global standards for governments, corporations, and institutions seeking climate compliance, ESG alignment, and sustainable impact—with full assurance of environmental integrity and social equity.To learn more about the AAA™ Compliance Carbon Credit Schema, visit www.thecarbonfoundation.co or contact press@thecarbonfoundation.co.The Carbon Foundation is a global leader in advanced carbon credit science, registry innovation, and sovereign-authorized compliance markets. With operations across four continents, The Carbon Foundation is redefining what carbon accountability looks like—one verified credit at a time.

