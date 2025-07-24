'Bouncing Back from Divorce with Vitality and Purpose; A Strategy for Dads' by Nigel J. Smart, PhD

Redefining Recovery: Transformative Strategies for Fathers Navigating Life After Divorce

CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotechnology entrepreneur and process excellence consultant, Dr. Nigel J. Smart , unveils his latest work, " Bouncing Back from Divorce with Vitality and Purpose; A Strategy for Dads ." This empowering guide offers a transformative roadmap for fathers navigating the challenges of divorce.Drawing from his personal experiences and professional expertise in High Performance and Cooperative Intelligence, Dr. Smart has crafted a unique approach to personal growth and resilience. "Bouncing Back from Divorce" is not just a book—it's a comprehensive process that equips fathers to rebuild their lives and emerge stronger and more fulfilled than ever.The book details a series of strategies and tools designed to help readers navigate their post-divorce reality and harness their inner strength. Through engaging narratives and actionable advice, Dr. Smart guides readers through the stages of accepting their situation, overcoming emotional hurdles, and setting the foundation for a rejuvenated life."As someone who has personally experienced the profound impact of divorce, I understand the need for a clear path to recovery," says Dr. Smart. "This book is my way of providing that guidance to others, offering not just hope but practical steps towards a better future."In addition to his leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and as a key consultant to agencies like the FDA and Department of Defense, Dr. Smart has proven himself a dedicated mentor and coach. His previous works, including "Unexpected Leader" and "Lean Biomanufacturing," have positioned him as a thought leader in transforming challenges into opportunities for growth."Bouncing Back from Divorce with Vitality and Purpose; A Strategy for Dads" is now available for purchase at major retailers and on Dr. Smart's website, www.RelationshipsandLifestyles.com About Dr. Nigel J. Smart: Dr. Nigel J. Smart is a serial entrepreneur with a rich background in drug development, manufacturing, and process excellence. With over decades of experience in the biotechnology field, he combines his professional knowledge with personal insights to help individuals and organizations achieve High Performance states. Dr. Smart holds a PhD and has been actively involved in leadership training and personal development, particularly focusing on how individuals can overcome personal adversities through structured change processes.

Nigel Smart on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

