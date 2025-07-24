Visit by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi under the SR Nathan Fellowship Programme, 25 July 2025

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship on 25 July 2025.

During his visit, Director General Grossi will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. He will also meet Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng, and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu. Director General Grossi will sign the IAEA-Singapore Third Country Training Programme Memorandum of Understanding with Minister Grace Fu. He will also deliver a lecture hosted by the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute (SNRSI), and visit the National Environment Agency and SNRSI’s facilities.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JULY 2025