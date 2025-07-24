Armstrong appoints Grand Forks attorney Eyre to Northeast Central Judicial District Judgeship effective Aug. 29

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today appointed Grand Forks County Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Eyre to an open judgeship in the Northeast Central Judicial District, effective Aug. 29.

Eyre has served as an assistant state’s attorney for Grand Forks County since 2013. He has led the office’s personal crimes team since 2019, supervising a team of four prosecutors handling cases involving primarily domestic violence, sexual abuse, internet crimes and crimes against children. Eyre previously served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks, working with the school’s Moot Court program in 2014 and 2015. Prior to attending law school, he worked as a medical services coordinator assisting military servicemembers and as an English teacher.

Originally from Wausau, Wisconsin, Eyre earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and his law degree from the UND School of Law in 2013. He has conducted approximately 40 trials and handled roughly 30 appeals to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Eyre received the 2023 Jim Vigness Peacekeeper of the Year award from the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) in Grand Forks and has served on the CVIC Civil Issues Committee since 2023.

The Northeast Central Judicial District judgeship vacancy was created by the upcoming retirement of Judge John A. Thelen, effective Aug. 1. Thelen has served the district since 2015. Four attorneys were named as finalists for the judgeship, which is chambered in Grand Forks.

The Northeast Central Judicial District comprises Grand Forks and Nelson counties.