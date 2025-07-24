Travel Advisory: Lane Reduction on Eddy Street Bridge

RHODE ISLAND, July 24 - On Monday, July 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reduce traffic to one lane on the bridge that carries Eddy Street over I-95. An alternating traffic pattern both north and southbound will be in place indefinitely as work on this bridge begins and continues. The Eddy Street Bridge is rated as structurally deficient.

This change is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project which will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair-to-poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of these bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most-traveled, structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.