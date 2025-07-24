Province strengthens local evacuation routes, public notification planning

CANADA, July 24 - The public notification and evacuation route planning funding stream of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) supports projects that develop or update evacuation route plans and/or public notification plans. This funding is provided by the Province and is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM).

Local governments and First Nations throughout B.C. will receive nearly $2 million from the public notification and evacuation route planning (PNERP) funding stream as follows:

Alert Bay – Review hazard and vulnerability assessment, develop evacuation route plan and develop a public information process.

Amount: $46,844

Sub-applicant: ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation

Capital Regional District – Review and update evacuation planning guides and develop evacuation maps for Salt Spring Island, Southern Gulf Islands, Pacheedaht First Nation and Juan de Fuca.

Amount: $40,000

Central Coast Regional District – Develop a comprehensive emergency and disaster communications plan, conduct a gap analysis, identify multi-channel notification tools and provide staff training to enhance public alerting and responder co-ordination.

Amount: $40,000

Coldstream – Develop evacuation route and public notification plans for people, livestock and movement of property to a safe location.

Amount: $40,000

Columbia Shuswap Regional District – Update the Salmon Arm evacuation route plan within the Shuswap Emergency Program and enhance evacuation guidance for high-risk communities.

Amount: $39,816

Sub-applicant: Salmon Arm

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – Develop evacuation route and notification plans, identifying routes and transport modes and outlining emergency alert strategies.

Amount: $40,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District – Develop evacuation route plans to address high-risk communities.

Amount: $160,000

Sub-applicants: Duncan; North Cowichan; Ladysmith

Delta – Create a public notification strategy, establish multi-channel alerts, partner with neighbouring First Nations and run a readiness exercise.

Amount: $40,000

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation – Create comprehensive evacuation route and public notification plans for Kingcome Inlet, including route mapping, multi-modal evacuation strategies, stakeholder co-ordination and community education.

Amount: $40,000

Fort St. James – Update the evacuation route plan, assess routes for alternative highway access and develop a multi-channel public notification plan integrated with an emergency alert system.

Amount: $40,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – New evacuation route plan for Boston Bar Electoral Area A.

Amount: $40,000

Gitxaala Nation – Ladm gyina sguuyu Gyinasguu sumsxsit Leave Something Good Behind: Update evacuation route and public notification plans using technologies and cultural knowledge, including identifying a new route to higher ground and planning for air and water evacuations.

Amount: $40,000

Granisle – Update evacuation route and public notification plans by mapping routes and transport options, integrating early warning tools, engaging the community and testing the plan with a tabletop exercise.

Amount: $40,000

Huu-ay-aht First Nations – Develop a clear evacuation route plan including identifying, mapping and capacity of available routes for residents and visitors.

Amount: $36,193

Kimberley – Develop an evacuation route plan, outlining route capacity, timelines, control points and best practices.

Amount: $40,000

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – Develop new evacuation route and public notification plans.

Amount: $40,000

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – Develop water-based evacuation route plans for boat-only residents on Christina Lake using best practices from the 2023 North Shuswap evacuations.

Amount: $40,000

Lake Country – Align the municipal evacuation route and notification plan with the regional plan by collaborating with neighbours and Indigenous partners and adding geographic information system (GIS) mapping support.

Amount: $40,000

Langley Township – Update evacuation route plan, integrating BC Alerting technology, and update the public notification plan and tabletop exercises.

Amount: $40,000

Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation – Develop and implement a new evacuation route plan, including community consultations.

Amount: $29,320

Lions Bay – Develop a comprehensive new evacuation route plan, targeted public notification plan, community education, and evacuation drills.

Amount: $40,000

McLeod Lake Indian Band – Update evacuation route plan and evacuation communications strategy.

Amount: $35,000

Merritt – Develop new evacuation route and public notification plans based on lived experiences of residents.

Amount: $40,000

Metchosin – Develop a public notification plan that integrates the Earthquake Early Warning system, multi-channel alerts, stakeholder co-ordination and exercise testing.

Amount: $40,000

Nelson – Update evacuation route and public notification plans, including GIS mapping enhancements and a multi-agency tabletop exercise.

Amount: $40,000

North Okanagan Regional District – Update the evacuation route plan and the public notification plan for Electoral Areas B and C to reflect growth and integrate Indigenous and neighbouring communities with consistent messaging.

Amount: $40,000

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – Develop a crisis communication plan with staff training resources, mapping and communications.

Amount: $31,900

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen – Update evacuation route and public notification plans with improved GIS mapping, updated hazard data and stakeholder engagement to ensure plans meet community evacuation needs.

Amount: $160,000

Sub-applicants: Osoyoos; Keremeos; Summerland

Peace River Regional District – Develop new evacuation route plan and update the public notification plan.

Amount: $40,000

Pemberton – Update the Pemberton Valley evacuation route plan with current census data and expand its scope to include social and broader emergency management factors.

Amount: $41,000

Sub-applicant: Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

Penticton – Create a public notification and communications plan with workshops and a tabletop exercise, and update the evacuation route plan with mapping, traffic data and alternative transport options.

Amount: $40,000

Port McNeill – Create new evacuation route and public notification plans for low-lying, sea-level-rise and tsunami-vulnerable areas, including detailed route mapping, regional connectivity and stakeholder engagement.

Amount: $38,400

Pouce Coupe – Develop new evacuation route and public notification plans, mapping safe corridors and co-ordinating alert strategies with community partners.

Amount: $39,750

qathet Regional District – Updating evacuation route plans and the community’s public notification plan.

Amount: $40,000

shíshálh Nation – Update the evacuation route plan, including running a tabletop exercise with Chief, council and administration.

Amount: $40,000

Sts’ailes – Develop a new evacuation route master plan.

Amount: $40,000

Tla’amin Nation – Update the evacuation route plan, which includes identification and capacity of available routes, collaboration, modes of transportation and methods of evacuation.

Amount: $36,000

Tsawwassen First Nation – Develop new evacuation route and public notification plans, collaborating with neighbouring jurisdictions and revising relevant local plans and policies.

Amount: $40,000

Tseshaht First Nation – Develop a new public notification and evacuation route plan tailored to Tseshaht First Nation’s evacuation needs, cultural context, infrastructure and communication preferences.

Amount: $40,000

Tsleil-Waututh Nation (TWN) – Develop a new evacuation route plan with mapping, workshops and resources, engaging with community knowledge keeper and across TWN departments.

Amount: $40,000

West Kelowna – Developing a new evacuation route plan by evaluating the evacuation capacity of the Glenrosa area, includes reviewing alternate roads and exit routes to ensure residents can leave quickly and safely.

Amount: $39,620

Witset First Nation – Update the evacuation route and public notification plans to ensure timely evacuations and clear information sharing during emergencies.

Amount: $40,000