Construction starts on new BC Cancer centre in Kamloops

CANADA, July 24 - Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby –

“As a long-time registered nurse who has spent years on the front lines of health care, I’ve seen how critical it is for patients to receive care close to home, especially when facing something as life-altering as cancer. The Kamloops BC Cancer centre is more than just a building; it’s an investment in the lives, strength and dignity of patients and their families. It means fewer long, exhausting trips away from loved ones, and more moments spent in the comfort of home, surrounded by support.”

Sylvia Weir, president and CEO, Interior Health –

“The BC Cancer centre marks a significant advancement in cancer care for the community and surrounding region, and Interior Health is proud to play a key role in making this project a reality. When complete, thousands of patients and families will have access to increased services and support, advanced technology and radiation care closer to home. The expansion of the community oncology network clinic and pharmacy, and an additional MRI will also result in shorter wait times, improved patient care and an enhanced working environment for staff.”

Dr. Paris-Ann Ingledew, interim chief medical officer and executive vice-president, BC Cancer/PHSA –

“Today marks a significant milestone in expanding access to cancer treatment for patients and families in Kamloops and surrounding communities. The new BC Cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital will be designed to meet the growing demand for cancer care in the future, while upholding our strong commitment to high quality, patient-centred and culturally safe care.”

Sarah Roth, president and chief executive officer, BC Cancer Foundation –

“This is a major step forward in delivering the world-class care BC Cancer is known for to more communities in the Interior. Supported by a BC Cancer Foundation $5-million fundraising campaign, progress on the upcoming BC Cancer centre in Kamloops brings new hope to patients and their families who deserve timely access to treatment without the added burden of travel.”

Brenda Partridge, Kamloops resident and patient –

“As someone who has received life-saving care at BC Cancer, it comforts me to know a new cancer centre is coming to Kamloops. Cancer treatment is exhausting in every way, and having more treatment options close to home will help patients and their families during this difficult journey.”

Mike O’Reilly, chair, Thompson Regional Hospital District –

“So many families are affected by cancer in some way, and for decades, families in the Thompson-Nicola region have had an added burden of travelling many hours for treatment. With three new LINAC machines in Kamloops, our residents will receive radiation treatment much closer to home. Additionally, we congratulate EllisDon on this contract award and look forward to their quality work.”

Heidi Coleman, CEO, Royal Inland Hospital Foundation –

“Behind every cancer diagnosis is a story of strength, fear, resilience and hope. With three new LINAC radiation machines slated for the site, patients in our community can now heal closer to home, surrounded by their loved ones. Congratulations to EllisDon on being awarded the contract. We’re proud to continue working with a team known for delivering excellence in health-care infrastructure.”