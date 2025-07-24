Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center Celebrates Relaunch With New Litigation Director and Expanded Impact

Washington, DC – The Barbara McDowell Foundation and the Barbara McDowell Public Interest Law Center have merged to form the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center (BMSJC). By combining impact litigation done previously at the Public Interest Law Center and grantmaking done at the Foundation, the Center has increased its capacity to fight systemic social justice injustices in a streamlined and cohesive manner.

The Center also welcomes George Mykulak as its new Senior Litigation Director. With over 40 years of experience in complex civil litigation, Mykulak will lead the Center’s in-house litigation, including overseeing the Center’s first two initiated cases focused on disability rights and foster care reform. These efforts demonstrate the Center’s continued commitment to addressing critical social justice issues through strategic legal action.

The Center is further pleased to announce that James Rollins, partner at Nelson Mullins, and Charlyn Stanberry, Vice President of Government Relations at the National Association of Broadcasters, have joined its board of directors enhancing our experienced and committed board that continues to guide the Center.

“We are excited to bring together the strengths of the Barbara McDowell Foundation and the Barbara McDowell Public Interest Law Center,” said Jerry Hartman, President and Founder of the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center. “Now more than ever we are equipped with our recent additions to continue our fight for social justice and multiply our efforts by bringing our own direct litigation combined with our making grants to other nonprofits for litigating similar cases.”

Since its inception, the Center has awarded grants totaling nearly $2 million to 55 organizations based in 22 different states all in support of their pursuing high-impact social justice litigation. The Center is named for Barabara McDowell, a well-regarded appellate litigator and social justice advocate, who had worked at the United States Solicitor General’s Office arguing Supreme Court cases and founded the Appellate Advocacy Project at the Legal Aid Society of Washington, D.C. She died at age 56 from brain cancer. The Center was founded by her husband, Jerry Hartman, in her honor.

With strong leadership, expanded capacity, and a deepened commitment to litigation and grantmaking, the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center enters this next chapter poised to drive meaningful, lasting change in the fight against systemic injustice.

Those who wish to support the Center’s fight for social justice, can donate at BMJC. For more information about the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center’s mission and active cases, visit www.mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org.

The Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center is a national nonprofit committed to fighting systemic injustices through litigation, advocacy, education, and grantmaking. Through its own impact litigation and partnerships with other organizations, the Center addresses civil rights issues such as disability rights, foster care reform, voting rights, immigration issues, and more.

Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center

3607 Whispering Lane Falls Church, VA 22041

917-776-7823

w.sloan@mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org

https://www.mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org/

Press Contact : Wyndy Sloan

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.