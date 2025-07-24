KATZEN Selected to Lead Design and Technology for Be8's Wheat-to-Ethanol Plant in Brazil

A 3D representation of Be8's wheat-to-ethanol facility located in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul.

This project leverages KATZEN’s proprietary process technology to reduce Rio Grande do Sul's dependence on external fuel sources as well as create local jobs.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KATZEN International, Inc., a U.S. pioneer in bioethanol technology and engineering, announced today its selection by Be8 S.A. to supply process technology and design for the second phase of Be8’s flagship wheat-based ethanol facility in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul. Scheduled for launch in late 2026, the plant will integrate the production of high-value wheat gluten, as well as ethanol and DDGs (Distiller's Dried Grains with Solubles).The unit will process 525,000 tons of winter cereals annually, including wheat, triticale, and corn, to produce 210 million liters of ethanol, 153,000 tons of DDGS and 27,000 tons of vital gluten. The project utilizes KATZEN's proprietary process technology through its subsidiary, KATZEN Brasil, which provides engineering design, construction liaison, and startup services.With ethanol demand currently met entirely by imports from other Brazilian states, this plant represents an important step in reducing Rio Grande do Sul's dependence on external fuel sources. Furthermore, according to Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo), Brazil spends approximately US$40 million annually importing vital gluten, primarily from Europe. The Be8 plant's production is capable of meeting domestic demand and will have a surplus with potential for export, strengthening Brazil's position in this segment.The project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and 175 permanent jobs upon completion. The initiative will also increase the DDGS for animal protein supply chain and promote the development of genetic technology for wheat-to-ethanol production, significantly boosting income for regional winter cereal agriculture."This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovative, high-performance solutions for grain-based biofuels for the Brazilian and global markets," said Dave Lococo, CEO of KATZEN. "We are honored to support Be8's vision with KATZEN technology, which not only increases efficiency but also promotes economic and environmental sustainability.""We are moving forward with the ethanol plant project by bringing together strategic partners that will enable us to achieve our development and innovation goals, with operations scheduled for 2026," emphasized Erasmo Carlos Battistella, president of Be8. "We are pleased to advance this project with KATZEN's partnership," he concluded.KATZEN's process technology and engineering currently support 60% of Brazil's grain ethanol production and 50% of Europe's ethanol market, including landmark wheat-based projects such as a 400-million-liter plant in the United Kingdom and a 200-million-liter-per-year ethanol and vital gluten plant in Austria. The Be8 project represents a bold step forward in Brazil's efforts to diversify biofuel feedstocks beyond sugarcane, transforming underutilized crops into strategic national assets.About KATZENFounded in 1955 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, KATZEN International, Inc. provides advanced engineering solutions and proprietary technology for the biofuels industry. With a legacy of excellence, the company has delivered more than 150 projects in 40 countries, utilizing a diverse range of feedstocks, such as corn, wheat, sorghum, and other cereals. Learn more at www.katzen.com About Be8Founded in 2005, Be8 is a global renewable energy company dedicated to transforming energy production through a circular innovation ecosystem. With a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management, BE8 offers clean energy solutions that benefit people, businesses, and the planet.A subsidiary of the ECB Group, Be8 is one of the largest biodiesel producers in Brazil. The company is focused on becoming a key player in the bioethanol sector. Headquartered in Passo Fundo, Brazil, the company has administrative offices in São Paulo (SP), Cuiabá (MT), Geneva, Switzerland, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is responsible for marketing production from Passo Fundo (RS), Marialva (PR), Nova Marilândia (MT), Floriano (PI), Santo Antônio do Tauá (PA), La Paloma (Paraguay), and Domdidier (Switzerland). Learn more at www.be8energy.com

