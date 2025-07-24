Governor Josh Stein Announces 2025 North Carolina Awards to be Held in Western North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, July 24 - Governor Josh Stein today announced that the North Carolina Awards, the state’s highest civilian honor, will be presented on November 13 at a ceremony in Asheville. All net proceeds will go to a fund to help communities recovering from Hurricane Helene.

“I am proud that this year’s North Carolina Awards will be held in western North Carolina to help shine a light on the fact that the area is open for folks to enjoy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This year, we will honor the very best of North Carolina while encouraging tourism and helping support the ongoing recovery out west.”

“For more than 60 years, the North Carolina Awards have celebrated the outstanding people who make North Carolina a great place to live, learn, and work,” said NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “We are excited to host one of our state’s most prestigious events in Asheville this year and to dedicate proceeds from the event to western North Carolina recovery efforts.”

Governor Stein and Visit NC recently teamed up to encourage people to “Rediscover the Unforgettable” in western North Carolina as the region reopens to visitors after Hurricane Helene. Governor Stein announced the initiative in June at the reopening of Chimney Rock State Park. The initiative seeks to bring people from all over to western North Carolina to boost tourism, support local businesses, and highlight outdoor recreation opportunities.

The North Carolina Awards event will be held at the historic Grove Park Inn. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Created by the General Assembly in 1961 and administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes “notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens” in the fields of literature, science, fine arts, and public service.

Past award recipients include some of the country’s most distinguished artists, poets, writers, performers, journalists, scientists, and public servants. Since the awards’ inception, more than 300 notable men and women have been honored by the state of North Carolina, including William Friday, James Taylor, Etta Baker, Maya Angelou, Lee Smith, Eric Church, Selma Burke, and Branford Marsalis.