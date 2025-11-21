This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Name: i-View Video Laryngoscope

Model Number: 8008000

Lot/Serial Numbers: 1240555 and 1240793

What to Do

Immediately discontinue use and quarantine any affected stock. Notify customers if affected units have been further distributed.

On June 17, 2025, Intersurgical sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall notice recommending the following actions:

Immediately discontinue use and quarantine any affected stock.

Immediately contact all customers, advise them of the recall situation, and have them return their outstanding recalled stock.

Reason for Recall

Intersurgical Inc. is recalling the i-View Video Laryngoscope due to the device not turning on, battery liquid leakage, and the screen going blank.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including trauma, desaturation, hypoxia, damage to the oropharynx, aspiration of gastric contents, and death.

As of June 20, 2025, Intersurgical has not reported any serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

The i-View Video Laryngoscope is indicated for direct and indirect visualization of the larynx to facilitate oral tracheal intubation in adults.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Intersurgical at 1-800-828-9633 or email at recalls@intersurgicalinc.com.

Additional FDA Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.