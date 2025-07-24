The BrightWord Books Podcast Shines Light on Magical New Kids' Book Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BrightWord Books Podcast is thrilled to spotlight the newly released children’s book Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger, Book 1, with a heartfelt interview featuring its co-authors, Annabelle and Ellis Sandlin. In this magical and meaningful episode, listeners are invited into the jungle of India, where a curious Bengal tiger, Rovi, embarks on a transformative journey from fear and fury to friendship and hope.

During the interview, the Sandlins share the creative spark behind Rovi's story—how the idea of viewing the world through the eyes of a majestic tiger took shape, and how Rovi’s emotional arc from vengeance to compassion mirrors timeless themes of forgiveness and love. One of the most captivating elements in the book is the unexpected arrival of Santa Claus, who enlists Rovi to help deliver joy to a nearby village. This surprising twist, set against a vivid jungle backdrop, has delighted readers of all ages and added a fresh dimension to the Christmas narrative.

Rovi’s glowing ember eyes symbolize his deep emotions—anger that flares like fire, and later, a radiant warmth that lights the way toward peace. Annabelle and Ellis speak candidly on the podcast about the symbolism, the process of writing together as a creative team, and the special meaning behind Rovi’s friendship with Manbir, an orphan boy whose courage and kindness change everything. They also explore how the villagers’ fear of Rovi evolves into welcome, and why that transformation is so crucial to the message of the story.

With rich storytelling and meaningful themes, Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger is already capturing hearts and sparking anticipation for the next book in the series. In this upcoming adventure, Rovi and Manbir share Christmas dinner with the village and deepen their connection through fun, laughter, and discovery.

Don’t miss this charming and insightful episode of The BrightWord Books Podcast. Grab a copy of Rovi – The Ember Eyed Tiger now on Amazon.

About the Author:

Annabelle Sandlin is a lifelong storyteller who grew up in a small village that helped inspire her Barn that Crowed series. As a child, storytelling was a treasured tradition in her home—each night after dinner, family members took turns adding chapters to an evolving tale until someone surprised everyone with an unexpected ending. Annabelle has written and performed her 42-minute drama The Witness of the Innkeeper over 100 times across the U.S. and Europe, including schools, churches, private events, and Christmas Eve services at the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission. She has also written over 100 Bible lessons, created puppet shows with her children, and performed skits for Vacation Bible School and other community programs. Annabelle now lives in an apartment and continues to write stories that inspire imagination, faith, and connection.

