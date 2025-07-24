Napa Valley Wine Academy Launches Taste Coach™ Wine Fundamentals Certification

Taste Coach Wine Fundamentals Napa Valley Wine Academy Logo

A Breakthrough Course Making Wine Education More Accessible Than Ever

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Valley Wine Academy (NVWA), the largest and most awarded WSET school globally, proudly announces the launch of its newest online certification: Taste Coach Wine Fundamentals ™. This innovative course offers a deeper and more comprehensive foundation than WSET Level 1 in Wine, at a significantly lower price—making it the most accessible professional-grade wine course on the market today.What sets Taste Coach apart? Confidence-building instruction. Unlike traditional theory-heavy wine courses, Taste Coach focuses on real-world wine skills. Students engage in practical activities that help them choose wines they’ll love, buy with confidence at any price point, and clearly communicate their preferences in both social and professional settings. The result is a learner who not only knows wine theory but feels confident applying it.Developed by NVWA’s in-house team of instructional designers, led by Janet Casey, dipWSET, the Taste Coach Wine Fundamentals course is designed for wine enthusiasts, wine professionals, and anyone looking to build practical wine knowledge without the traditional barriers of cost or complexity.The course also marks the launch of the new Taste Coach program, a multi-level educational pathway built around one simple mission: to make world-class wine education accessible to everyone. NVWA will expand this offering in Fall 2025 with the release of the Taste Coach Wine Intermediate Certification, which builds directly on the knowledge gained in the Fundamentals course and provides a natural next step for learners who want to go further.“As the largest and most awarded WSET provider in the world, we’ve seen how life-changing wine education can be,” said Christian Oggenfuss, Founder and CEO of Napa Valley Wine Academy. “With our Taste Coach series, we’re bringing that same level of expertise and quality to a broader audience. Our goal is to make wine education more accessible, more affordable, and more inspiring than ever before.”Taste Coach Wine Fundamentals – Course HighlightsDeeper Than WSET Level 1: Learn to confidently describe and evaluate wine, understand key grape varieties, styles, and wine structure.Confidence-Building, Practical Learning: Real-world exercises guide students to discover their preferences, choose wines they’ll enjoy, shop wisely, and express their tastes with clarity and ease.Completely Online & Mobile-Friendly: Flexible, self-paced format available anytime, anywhere.Created by Expert Educators: Taught by certified instructors and built by NVWA’s in-house instructional design team.Unbeatable Value: Just $99 for full course access, professional instruction, and a certificate of completion.Ideal for Beginners & Aspiring Pros: Perfect for wine lovers, hospitality staff, and those preparing for advanced wine study.Backed by Global Experience in Course DesignNVWA’s expertise extends beyond consumer education. The Academy has developed customized training programs for leading corporations and institutions, including Albertsons, Deloitte, E. & J. Gallo Winery, as well as globally recognized wine regions such as Provence, Champagne, Rhône, Georgia (the country), Bordeaux, and Rioja.With a dedicated in-house instructional design team and a proven track record in corporate and regional education, NVWA is uniquely positioned to deliver high-impact learning at every level.A New Era of Accessible Wine EducationThe Taste Coach series is not just a set of courses—it’s a reimagining of what wine education can be. By removing barriers of cost, complexity, and intimidation, NVWA is opening the door for more people to discover wine in a meaningful, empowering, and confidence-building way.The Fundamentals course lays the groundwork. The Intermediate level, launching this fall, will take learners even further. Together, they form a powerful, approachable entry into the world of wine knowledge—designed to meet students where they are and help them grow with each sip.Enroll NowThe Taste Coach Wine Fundamentals Certification is available now for enrollment.About Napa Valley Wine AcademyBased in Napa, California, Napa Valley Wine Academy is the largest and most awarded WSET provider in the world. NVWA offers globally recognized wine, spirits, and sake education to individuals and organizations through both in-person and online programs. With a legacy of instructional excellence and a passion for innovation, NVWA serves learners across the U.S. and internationally.Media Contact:Christian OggenfussFounder & CEOpress@napavalleywineacademy.com

