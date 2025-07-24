Submit Release
FDA Advancing Generic Drug Development Training Modules

The content provides access to current FDA thinking, emerging scientific approaches, and real-world application strategies that generic drug manufacturers need to succeed in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Browse courses available on demand: 

CDER SBIA serves as the primary point of contact for pharmaceutical industry seeking to connect with the Agency. Our mission is to help you navigate FDA's extensive regulatory landscape and master human drug product regulation requirements. Learn more here or watch our video below. Find additional resources for professional development in the CDER SBIA Learn Online Training Repository

