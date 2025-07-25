Lounge Lizard Launches Future-Ready Website for Imagine Software, Elevating Brand as AI-Driven SaaS Leader

Lounge Lizard Logo The newly launched Imagine Software website, designed by Lounge Lizard, showcases a sleek, tech-forward interface across all devices—reinforcing the company’s evolution into an AI-powered SaaS platform for healthcare revenue cycle automation. Lounge Lizard’s redesign of the Imagine Software website includes a compelling Careers page that reflects the company’s forward-thinking culture and talent-focused growth strategy—optimized for mobile and tablet viewing. A dynamic user experience tailored for healthcare professionals—Lounge Lizard’s redesigned site for Imagine Software enables seamless navigation across specialties like radiology, pathology, and billing, reinforcing the platform’s adaptability and industr

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a premier digital agency specializing in brand strategy, web design , and performance marketing, proudly announces the launch of a new website for Imagine Software , a healthcare technology leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) automation.Imagine Software—long known for its innovation in radiology, anesthesiology, pathology, and emergency medicine—partnered with Lounge Lizard to solve a critical identity challenge. Though they offer a powerful AI-driven automation platform, their former site often led users to mistake the brand for a traditional billing service. The project’s mission was to reposition Imagine as a modern, single-source SaaS solution that simplifies and streamlines the entire RCM workflow—from patient intake to final payment.“We approached this not just as a website redesign, but as a strategic repositioning,” said Ken Braun, FCo-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “The new site tells the right story: Imagine is no longer a collection of tools or a billing company—it’s a unified, intelligent platform reshaping healthcare finance.”The Lounge Lizard team delivered a comprehensive solution including brand strategy, UI/UX design, custom WordPress development, and SEO-driven content. A new homepage experience was crafted to establish authority, reflect innovation, and drive demo requests. The site also features a “tech core” visual motif to symbolize the platform’s intelligent and evolving architecture.Key Outcomes:-Clearer positioning as an AI-first SaaS automation platform-Streamlined messaging and elevated brand visuals-A site architecture aligned to sales enablement and SEO best practices-Early stakeholder feedback praising clarity, innovation, and design executionThe new website serves as a launchpad for Imagine’s continued growth and investor engagement, with Lounge Lizard providing ongoing SEO and digital strategy support.Check out Lounge Lizard’s case study regarding this project: https://www.loungelizard.com/work/imagine/ ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency that has been in business for over 25 years. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.