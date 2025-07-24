Groundbreaking ceremony for new office building in Munich's Werksviertel district

From left to right: Sven Thorissen, Director of Studio DAS at the architectural firm MVRDV, Peter G. Neumann, Managing Partner of Rock Capital Group, Prof. Dr. (Univ. Florence) Elisabeth Merk, City Planning Officer of the State Capital of Munich, Christia

Much applause from politicians and business leaders for Monaco

With MONACO, Rock Capital Group is setting an example for future-oriented construction and creating a model for the office building of tomorrow.” — Christian Bernreiter, Bavarian Minister of State for Housing

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After groundbreaking in spring, construction is progressing on schedule for the approximately 4,500-square-metre MONACO office building, designed by renowned Rotterdam-based architectural practise MVRDV: MONACO is a unique architectural highlight that sets new standards in terms of design and sustainability in Munich's Werksviertel, the city's new place to be. The office building is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in mid-2027. Politicians and business leaders are already praising the bold project at the start of construction. The name MONACO is inspired by the German television series ‘Monaco Franze,’ which has enjoyed cult status since the 1980s.

Christian Bernreiter, Bavarian Minister of State for Housing, Construction and Transport: ‘With MONACO, Rock Capital Group is setting an example for future-oriented construction and creating a model for the office building of tomorrow. With its green roofs, MONACO also conveys its high standards of sustainability to the outside world. The construction project shows what is possible when project developers get to work with fresh ideas and entrepreneurial courage.’

Verena Dietl, Third Mayor of Munich: ‘MONACO impressively demonstrates how modern construction can go hand in hand with sustainability and urban identity. Munich needs innovative projects like this that make our city fit for the future while preserving its character. It is particularly pleasing that this project is not only creating workspaces, but also a place for people to meet, which will further revitalise the Werksviertel district.’

Prof. Dr. (Univ. Florence) Elisabeth Merk, City Planning Officer for the City of Munich: ‘MONACO is a project that will really shape the cityscape at this location in the Werksviertel district. It sets an architectural accent and, with its clinker brick façade, also picks up on the industrial heritage of this area.’

Sven Thorissen, Director of Studio DAS at MVRDV: ‘With MONACO, we have opted for a design that reflects the spirit of the times. Werksviertel attracts an international audience and international companies. The colourful appearance picks up on the area's past as an art and culture district. The largely recycled façade with its colour nuances creates identity and makes a statement for the future in the urban space. We want to show that sustainability and design are not mutually exclusive.‘

Peter G. Neumann, Managing Partner of Rock Capital Group: ’The location of our new building on Helmut-Dietl-Straße inspired us to name it MONACO. In homage to probably the most Munich-like of all Munich residents, Monaco Franze, we are celebrating courage and character with the new building. MONACO will provide future tenants with a unique and prestigious office building that sets new standards in the state capital in terms of sustainability and well-being. The usual office design of steel and glass simply did not seem the right solution for this location, so we deliberately wanted to break new ground with MONACO in the Werksviertel district. In doing so, we are also remaining true to the motto of the eternal ‘Stenz’ (the Bavarian equivalent to dandy or swell) Monaco Franze – ‘a little bit is always possible.’

Colourful and sustainable: German premiere for recycled plastic shingles

Rock Capital is fully committed to sustainability in the construction of MONACO through low-emission and creative design: the clinker bricks for part of the façade are recycled and come from reprocessed plastic waste from construction sites, with varying looks and textures, giving the building more variety and depth. The plastic shingles for the other part of the façade, which are coordinated in different colours, are supplied by Dutch company Pretty Plastic – the use in Munich is a first in Germany.

Christian Lealahabumrung, Managing Partner of Rock Capital Group: ‘The Werksviertel is one of the most exciting districts in Munich and truly a place with history. Our colourful façade made of recycled clinker bricks and bright plastic shingles reflects the history of the location, adds a new building block to the neighbourhood and connects it with the dazzling world of night owls and street artists who have shaped this district for decades and continue to do so today.‘

MONACO has already been awarded the German Design Award 2025 for its extraordinary, creative and sustainable architecture. The award from the renowned German Design Council is one of the most prestigious accolades in the design industry.

MONACO offers around 4,500 square metres of office space on six floors and an additional 580 square metres of terraces and rooftop areas, which are greened to provide valuable habitat for flora and fauna. Intelligent sun protection reduces the energy required for cooling the rooms and thus CO2 emissions. With the provision of bicycle parking spaces and showers for cyclists, as well as the installation of at least 20 charging points for electric vehicles, MONACO promotes the use of climate-friendly mobility. With completion scheduled for mid-2027, Rock Capital Group is aiming for LEED Platinum certification for sustainable construction at the highest possible level for MONACO. Platinum WiredScore certification for unrestricted and best-in-class connectivity is also planned.

More information: https://www.monacooffice.de/

Rock Capital Group

Rock Capital Group is one of Germany's leading project development companies in the residential and commercial construction sector, founded by managing directors Peter G. Neumann and Christian Lealahabumrung. Leveraging its extensive experience in the development of residential and commercial properties as well as urban districts, Rock Capital Group is currently highly involved in creating new residential, office, commercial, laboratory, hotel, and retail spaces within existing structures through innovative concepts and planning. The company is currently developing around 1,000,000 m² of office, commercial, residential, biotech and life science, retail and hotel space as well as over 6,000 new residential units with a total investment volume of over 8.0 billion euros in the Munich and Frankfurt area. Further information is available at www.rock-capital.de

