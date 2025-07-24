Road Closure - Interstate 89 NB and SB at Exit 14 in South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification

This is a notification that Interstate 89 both North Bound and South Bound at exit 14 in South Burlington is closed due to an incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



