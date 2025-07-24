LUV Car Wash Grand Opening Rolls Into Inglewood With Free Washes and Over $10,000 in Prizes

LUV Car Wash to celebrate its Inglewood grand opening with free washes, prizes, and community fun.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash brands in the country, is expanding its Southern California footprint with the grand opening of its newest location in Inglewood on Saturday, August 2, at 320 N La Brea Avenue. The celebration will run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and feature free car washes, more than $10,000 in prizes, music, refreshments, and exclusive membership offers.

To kick off the launch, the first 20 vehicles will receive a complimentary year of unlimited washes, a $525 value, while all other guests will enjoy free True LUV car washes throughout the day. The event is designed to engage the community and introduce Inglewood residents to LUV’s signature experience, which combines speed, quality, and convenience through an eco-friendly and customer-first model.

“We’re not just opening another location, we’re bringing the full LUV experience to Inglewood,” said Jordan Gregory, Marketing Director at LUV Car Wash. “This community deserves exceptional service and value, and we’re excited to show residents why LUV is setting a new standard for what a modern car wash should be.”

The Inglewood opening marks a major milestone in LUV’s national expansion. With more than 78 locations across the country and dozens more in development, LUV continues to redefine what it means to care for your car and your community.

“Inglewood is a vibrant, fast-growing city, and we’re proud to invest in its future,” said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “We believe in being more than just a car wash, we want to be a part of every neighborhood we serve, and this grand opening reflects our commitment to doing just that.”

The grand opening in Inglewood is part of LUV Car Wash’s broader commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement. With a focus on delivering high-quality service and an unbeatable customer experience, LUV is rapidly becoming the go-to express car wash brand for drivers across the country.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 78 locations across the United States. LUV offers premium wash services, eco-friendly technology, and unlimited membership options designed for today’s fast-moving customers. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience, LUV combines operational excellence with a commitment to community and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com.

