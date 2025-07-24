Political will key both to enabling civil society to work freely and advancing electoral reforms in Serbia, OSCE human rights office says

BELGRADE, 24 July 2025 – Maria Telalian, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), underlined the importance of enabling civil society to contribute fully to democratic life in Serbia and encouraged urgent continued electoral reform during a visit to Belgrade, where she met with Parliamentary Speaker Ana Brnabić, Foreign Minister Marko Đjurić, representatives of opposition parties, and civil society.

‘’A vibrant and engaged civil society is important to any healthy democracy and deserves support and recognition. We encourage the authorities to uphold the OSCE commitments shared by all participating States, particularly in protecting the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Ms Telalian. “As work on electoral reform continues, we hope to see further steps that promote a more constructive and inclusive political environment, where all voices can be heard and respected.’’

Since the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, which claimed 16 lives, more than 20,000 peaceful assemblies have taken place across Serbia. While most proceeded without incident, there have been reports of violence against peaceful protesters.

Authorities have an obligation to facilitate peaceful assemblies, including spontaneous and unregistered ones. The use of force by the law enforcement should remain a last resort, and any allegations of unjustified or excessive use of force must be investigated promptly and impartially in accordance with international standards.

In her meetings with Ms Brnabić and others, ODIHR’s Director emphasised that public trust in the ongoing electoral reform depends not only on technical improvements but also on institutional independence, political balance and inclusive representation, including of the opposition and civil society. Electoral reform is always part of broader efforts to strengthen public trust in democratic institutions and the rule of law.

During her visit, Ms Telalian reaffirmed ODIHR’s continued readiness to support Serbia in furthering democratic reform, while underlying that meaningful progress must be led and owned by all actors in Serbia’s political landscape.

All OSCE participating States have committed to upholding the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association both in law and practice. They have also recognised the essential role of the civil society in promoting human rights, democracy and the rule of law.