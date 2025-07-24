Groundbreaking Book Prepares New Real Estate Agents for Success Beyond the Sale

ALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A transformative new resource is set to empower aspiring real estate professionals. Beyond the Sale: Unlocking Your Full Potential as a New Real Estate Agent, authored by real estate industry expert Jenifer Morin , announces its upcoming release. This essential guide addresses the harsh reality that 87% of new agents fail within five years, offering a proven roadmap to beat the odds.Jenifer Morin draws on 25 years of experience in marketing, operations, and agent development across both commercial and residential real estate. As the Director of Operations and Career Development at a top U.S. RE/MAX brokerage, she brings a unique perspective—having coached hundreds of agents to success despite never selling a home herself. This book distills her firsthand observations and insights into practical strategies and an indispensable toolkit for newcomers navigating the complex real estate landscape.Endorsed by respected industry leaders Scott MacDonald, Jared James, and Dan Stewart, Beyond the Sale goes far beyond the basics of licensing. It tackles the real-world challenges new agents face—lessons that are often learned too late.Originally launched as a blog in 2019, Morin's writing is direct, practical, and deeply relatable. She blends actionable steps with motivational insight, steering clear of overwhelming theory. Her tone feels like having a trusted mentor by your side. The book includes real quotes, stories, and experiences from agents, making complex ideas easy to grasp. Her focus is on offering clear, honest guidance that new agents can immediately apply to build a solid foundation.The book meticulously covers the entire journey. It begins with the crucial groundwork before getting licensed, progresses through exam success and choosing a brokerage, and dives deep into launching your career effectively. Key sections address generating momentum, essential safety practices, cultivating a mindset for long-term growth, overcoming negativity, and understanding the profound rewards of a well-built real estate career. Morin emphasizes treating the profession as a marathon—requiring preparation, adaptability, and continuous learning.Beyond the Sale is more than a manual; it's a call to action for new agents to build thriving, sustainable careers grounded in service and professionalism. It equips them with the knowledge, confidence, and mindset needed to navigate the industry's complexities and unlock their full potential.The book is scheduled for an exclusive pre-release in August at RE/MAX's Annual Broker/Owner Conference in Washington, D.C. It will be available for public pre-order soon, with a full release slated for late August.About Jenifer Morin:Jenifer Morin is the Director of Operations and Career Development at a leading RE/MAX brokerage. With over 25 years of expertise in marketing, operations, and agent training, she is a licensed referral agent and the creator of the Rookie Reagent blog ( www.rookiereagent.com ). Jenifer is passionate about coaching new agents, helping them navigate industry challenges and build successful, fulfilling careers in real estate. Committed to continuous personal and professional growth, she is also a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team member.

