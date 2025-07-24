HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT The information provided in Snapshots highlights who participated in the key clinical trials that supported the original FDA approval of this drug, and whether there were differences among sex, race, age, and ethnic groups. The “MORE INFO” bar shows more detailed, technical content for each section. The Snapshot is intended as one tool for consumers to use when discussing the risks and benefits of the drugs. LIMITATIONS OF THIS SNAPSHOT: Do not rely on Snapshots to make decisions regarding medical care. Always speak to your healthcare provider about the benefits and risks of a drug. Some of the information in this Snapshot is for presentation purposes and does not represent the approved conditions of use of this drug. Refer to the QFITLIA Prescribing Information for all the approved conditions of use of this drug (e.g., indication(s), population(s), dosing regimen(s), safety information). Snapshots are limited to the information available at the time of the original approval of the drug and do not provide information on who participated in clinical trials that supported later approvals for additional uses of the drug (if applicable).

QFITLIA (fitusiran)

kew-fit-lee-ah

Genzyme Corporation

Original Approval date: March 28, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

QFITLIA is an antithrombin-directed small interfering ribonucleic acid indicated for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with hemophilia A or B with or without factor VIII or IX inhibitors.

Hemophilia A and hemophilia B are inherited blood-clotting disorders that affect primarily males. Hemophilia is caused by a missing or abnormal clotting protein (factor VIII in hemophilia A or factor IX in hemophilia B) that make it more difficult to stop bleeding. Many patients with hemophilia A or B will develop an immune response known as factor VIII or factor IX inhibitors or antibodies.

How is this drug used?

QFITLIA is a preventative (prophylactic) treatment injected under the skin (subcutaneous injection), with initial dosing of 50 mg every two months. The dose should be adjusted, if needed, to maintain antithrombin activity levels between 15% to 35%.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved QFITLIA based on evidence from a clinical trial, ATLAS-OLE (NCT03754790) which included 177 adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) without factor VIII inhibitors (n=93), hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors (n=38), hemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency) without factor IX inhibitors (n=27), and hemophilia B with factor IX inhibitors (n=19). The trial was conducted at 79 sites in 31 countries including the United States, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Russia, Croatia, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, and Israel. There were 13 patients from the United States.

How were the trials designed?

ATLAS-OLE enrolled patients 12 years of age and older, with hemophilia A or hemophilia B, with or without inhibitors, who had previously participated in ATLAS trials (ATLAS-INH, ATLAS-A/B, ATLAS-PPX). ATLAS-OLE was an open label extension trial where QFITLIA dose followed the antithrombin dose regimen (AT-DR). In the AT-DR, the QFITLIA starting dose was 50 mg every two months, and dosing was individually adjusted based on anti-thrombin activity targeted to 15% to 35%. The efficacy of QFITLIA AT-DR in ATLAS-OLE was evaluated for a duration of seven months.

The benefit of QFITLIA was assessed in ATLAS-OLE by comparing the number of bleeding episodes that required treatment when receiving QFITLIA compared to the number of bleeding episodes that required treatment when receiving factor or bypassing agents, either on-demand or prophylaxis, during the ATLAS-INH, ATLAS-A/B, or ATLAS-PPX trials.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

All patients enrolled in the ATLAS-OLE trial were male.

Figure 1 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the ATLAS-OLE trial used to evaluate the efficacy of QFITLIA AT-DR.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the ATLAS-OLE trial used to evaluate the efficacy of QFITLIA AT-DR.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the ATLAS-OLE trial used to evaluate the efficacy of QFITLIA AT-DR.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity



Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics, Hemophilia A or B With Inhibitors, ATLAS-OLE AT-DR Characteristic Observation

On-Demand

N=19 QFITLIA

AT-DR

N=38 All Patients

N=57 Sex, n (%) Male 19 (100) 38 (100) 57 (100) Age, years Median 28 26.5 27 Range (min, max) 16-63 13-53 13-63 Age group, years, n (%) <18 1 (5.2) 9 (13.2) 10 (17.5) 18 to 64 18 (94.7) 29 (76.3) 47 (82.4) ≥65 0 0 0 Race, n (%) Asian 13 (68.4) 26 (68.4) 39 (68.4) Black or African American 0 0 0 White 6 (31.6) 10 (26.3) 16 (28.1) Missing 0 (0) 2 (5.3) 2 (3.5) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 0 (0) 3 (7.9) 3 (5.3) Not Hispanic or Latino 19 (100) 35 (92) 54 (94.7) Hemophilia type, n (%) Hemophilia A with inhibitors 16 (84.2) 29 (76.3) 45 (78.9) Hemophilia B with inhibitors 3 (15.8) 9 (23.7) 12 (21.0) Geographical region, n (%) Asia 13 (68.4) 25 (65.8) 38 (66.7) Europe 4 (21.0) 7 (18.4) 11 (19.3) North America (Canada, Mexico, United States) 0 (0) 6 (15.8) 6 (10.5) Other 2 (10.5) 0 (0) 2 (3.5) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen Table 2. Baseline Demographics, Hemophilia A or B Without Inhibitors, ATLAS-OLE AT-DR Characteristic Observation

On-Demand

N=40 QFITLIA

AT-DR

N=80 All Patients

N=120 Sex, n (%) Male 40 (100) 80 (100) 120 (100) Age, years Median 33.5 30 31 Range (min, max) 12-60 12-68 12-68 Age group, years, n (%) <18 5 (12.5) 9 (11.2) 14 (11.6) 18 to 64 35 (87.5) 69 (86.2) 104 (86.7) ≥65 0 (0) 2 (2.5) 2 (1.7) Race, n (%) Asian 28 (70) 43 (54) 71 (59) Black or African American 0 (0) 2 (2.5) 2 (1.7) White 12 (30) 33 (41) 45 (37.5) Other 0 (0) 2 (2.5) 2 (1.7) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 1 (2.5) 3 (3.75) 4 (33) Not Hispanic or Latino 36 (90) 73 (91) 109 (91) Not reported 3 (7.5) 4 (5) 7 (5.8) Hemophilia type, n (%) Hemophilia A without inhibitors 31 (77.5) 62 (77.5) 93 (77.5) Hemophilia B without inhibitors 9 (22.5) 18 (22.5) 27 (22.5) Geographical region, n (%) Asia 27 (67.5) 43 (53.8) 70 (58.3) Europe 8 (20) 24 (30) 32 (26.7) North America (Canada, Mexico, United States) 3 (7.5) 4 (5) 7 (5.8) Other 2 (5) 9 (11.3) 11 (9.2) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen

What are the benefits of this drug?

Patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors treated with QFITLIA had a 73% reduction in bleeding events (estimated per year) compared to when they were receiving bypassing agents on-demand (estimated per year).

Patients with hemophilia A or B without inhibitors had a 71% reduction in bleeding events (estimated per year) compared to when they were receiving factor on-demand (estimated per year).

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 3 and Table 4 summarize efficacy results of QFITLIA treatment at the revised AT DR compared to on-demand treatment with bypassing agents or factor. The primary measure for efficacy was annualized bleeding rate. This was evaluated separately for bleeding events that required treatment (treated bleeds), including bleeding events that occurred without trauma and required treatment (spontaneous bleeds, treated) and bleeding events occurring in a joint that required treatment (joint bleeds, treated). Table 3. Efficacy Results Comparing QFITLIA Prophylaxis With Bypassing Agents On-Demand in Subjects ≥12 Years of Age, With Hemophilia A or B and Inhibitory Antibodies to Factor VIII (FVIII) or Factor IX (FIX) Endpoints QFITLIA AT-DR

N=38 BPA On-Demand

N=19 Treated bleeds ABR (95% CI) 5.1 (2.8, 9.5) 19.1 (11.8, 31.0) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.27 (0.13, 0.57) p-value 0.0006 Spontaneous bleeds, treated ABR (95% CI) 3.1 (1.8, 5.4) 17.1 (9.9, 29.6) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.18 (0.08, 0.39) p-value <0.0001 Joint bleeds, treated ABR (95% CI) 3.1 (1.8, 5.4) 17.1 (9.9, 29.6) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.27 (0.14, 0.53) p-value 0.0001 Source: Adapted from QFITLIA Prescribing Information and FDA Review

The estimated mean, rate ratio, and CIs for the ABR come from negative binomial regression model.

Abbreviations: ABR, annualized bleeding rate; AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen; BPA, bypassing agent; CI, confidence interval Table 4. Efficacy Results Comparing QFITLIA Prophylaxis With Factor On-Demand in Subjects ≥12 Years of Age, With Hemophilia A or B and Without Inhibitory Antibodies to Factor VIII (FVIII) or Factor IX (FIX) Endpoints QFITLIA AT-DR

N=80 Factor On-Demand

N=40 Treated bleeds ABR (95% CI) 9.0 (5.6, 14.5) 31.4 (20.5, 48.2) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.29 (0.18, 0.47) p-value <0.0001 Spontaneous bleeds, treated ABR (95% CI) 5.4 (3.7, 8.0) 21.0 (14.0, 31.6) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.26 (0.16, 0.42) p-value <0.0001 Joint bleeds, treated ABR (95% CI) 6.2 (4.2, 9.2) 21.6 (14.6, 31.9) Rate ratio (95% CI) 0.29 (0.17, 0.48) p-value <0.0001 Source: Adapted from QFITLIA Prescribing Information and FAD Review

The estimated mean, rate ratio, and CIs for the ABR come from negative binomial regression model.

Abbreviations: ABR, annualized bleeding rate; AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen; CI, confidence interval

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: All patients were males; therefore, differences in how QFITLIA worked between females and males could not be determined.

All patients were males; therefore, differences in how QFITLIA worked between females and males could not be determined. Race: The observed effect of QFITLIA was similar for Asian or White patients. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, differences in how QFITLIA worked in other races could not be determined.

The observed effect of QFITLIA was similar for Asian or White patients. The number of patients in other races was limited; therefore, differences in how QFITLIA worked in other races could not be determined. Age: There were few participants <18 years of age and >65 years of age; therefore, differences in how QFITLIA worked among age groups could not be determined.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 5 and Table 6 present efficacy results to assess the potential for differences in the treatment effect of QFITLIA prophylaxis compared to bypassing agents or factor on-demand by age, race, and hemophilia type. Analysis by sex was not performed because all patients were male. Due to the small sample size, these exploratory analyses should be interpreted with caution. Table 5. Subgroup Analyses for the Primary Endpoint of Annualized Bleed Rate for Treated Bleeds by Sex, Race, Age, and Hemophilia type, in Subjects ≥12 Years of Age, With Hemophilia A or B and Inhibitory Antibodies to Factor VIII (FVIII) or Factor IX (FIX) Subgroups N1, N2 BPA On-Demand

ABR (95% CI) QFITLIA AT-DR ABR (95% CI) Rate Ratio (95% CI) Age, years 12 to <18 1, 9 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) 18 to <65 18, 29 18.93 (12.05, 29.71) 3.84 (2.18, 6.78) 0.20 (0.10, 0.42) ≥65 0, 0 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Race White 6, 10 13.70 (4.92, 38.14) 1.94 (0.52, 7.20) 0.14 (0.03, 0.69) Asian 13, 26 20.45 (12.75, 32.81) 4.87 (2.98, 7.99) 0.24 (0.12, 0.47) Other 0, 1 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Multiple 0, 1 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Hemophilia type Hemophilia A 16, 29 19.31 (11.77, 31.68) 4.13 (2.43, 7.02) 0.21 (0.10, 0.44) Hemophilia B 3, 9 13.83 (5.62, 34.03) 5.80 (3.16, 10.64) 0.42 (0.15, 1.20) Source: Adapted from QFITLIA Prescribing Information and FDA Review

N1 represent number of subjects with BPA on-demand; N2 represent number of subjects with QFITLIA treatment at the revised AT DR.

Abbreviations: ABR, annualized bleeding rate; AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen; BPA, bypassing agent; CI, confidence interval; NA, not applicable Table 6. Subgroup Analyses for the Primary Endpoint of Annualized Bleed Rate for Treated Bleeds by Sex, Race, Age, and Hemophilia Type, in Subjects ≥12 Years of Age, With Hemophilia A or B and Without Inhibitory Antibodies to Factor VIII (FVIII) or Factor IX (FIX) Subgroups N1, N2 Factor On-Demand

ABR (95% CI) QFITLIA AT-DR

ABR (95% CI) Rate Ratio (95% CI) Age, years 12 to <18 5, 9 12.45 (5.87, 26.40) 7.60 (4.37, 13.24) 0.61 (0.24, 1.53) 18 to <65 35, 69 33.66 (23.07, 49.11) 8.93 (6.06, 13.17) 0.27 (0.16, 0.44) ≥65 0, 2 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Race White 12, 33 30.94 (15.38, 62.26) 7.85 (4.52, 13.65) 0.25 (0.11, 0.56) Asian 28, 43 30.40 (20.92, 44.15) 8.38 (5.53, 12.70) 0.28 (0.17, 0.45) Black or African American 0, 2 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Multiple 0, 2 NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) NA (NA, NA) Hemophilia type Hemophilia A 31, 62 32.73 (22.61, 47.37) 8.85 (5.81, 13.47) 0.27 (0.16, 0.46) Hemophilia B 9, 18 27.94 (15.18, 51.42) 8.39 (4.78, 14.74) 0.30 (0.13, 0.68) Source: Adapted from QFITLIA Prescribing Information and FDA Review

N1 represent number of subjects with factor on-demand; N2 represent number of subjects with QFITLIA treatment at the revised AT-DR.

Abbreviations: ABR, annualized bleeding rate; AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen; CI, confidence interval; NA, not applicable

What are the possible side effects?

The safety of QFITLIA was evaluated in 286 adolescent and adult patients with severe hemophilia A or B with and without inhibitors who enrolled in the ATLAS-INH, ALTAS-A/B, and ATLAS-PPX trials. Patients received QFITLIA prophylaxis 50 mg dose every other month and had dose adjustments to target antithrombin levels 15% to 35% (AT-DR). Among patients receiving QFITLIA AT-DR, 93% were exposed for six months or longer and 83% were exposed for at least one year.

QFITLIA can cause thrombotic events (blood clots), acute and recurrent gallbladder disease, and hepatotoxicity (elevated liver enzymes).

The most common adverse reactions (≥5% of participants) are viral infection, nasopharyngitis, bacterial infection, hepatic injury, arthralgia, prothrombin fragment 1.2 increased, injection site reaction, headache, and cough.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 7. Safety Results, Adverse Reactions Reported in ≥5% of Patients From Pooled Clinical Trials With QFITLIA AT-DR Adverse Reaction All Patients

N=286

n (%) Viral infection 29 Nasopharyngitis 26 Bacterial infection 11 Hepatic injury 8 Arthralgia 8 Prothrombin fragment 1.2 increased 7 Injection site reaction 6 Headache 5 Cough 5 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race, and age?

Sex: All participants were male; therefore, differences in side effects between sexes could not be determined.

All participants were male; therefore, differences in side effects between sexes could not be determined. Race: The majority of participants were Asian (59%) and White (36%). The occurrence of side effects was similar between White and Asian. The number of participants in other races was limited; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined.

The majority of participants were Asian (59%) and White (36%). The occurrence of side effects was similar between White and Asian. The number of participants in other races was limited; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: Almost all participants were younger than 65 years of age; therefore, differences in side effects in participants younger and older than 65 years of age could not be determined.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 8. Overview of Adverse Events by Sex, Race, Age, and Ethnicity in Pooled Trials With QFITLIA AT-DR Characteristic All Patients

N=286

n (%) All Grades

N=286

n/Ns (%) Grades 3 to 4

N=286

n/Ns (%) Sex Male 286 (100) 239/286 (83.6) 33/286 (11.5) Race Asian 169 (59.1) 137/169 (81.1) 18/169 (10.7) Black or African American 3 (1.0) 1/3 (33.3) 1/3 (33.3) Multiple 2 (0.7) 1/2 (50.0) 0/2 (0) Not reported 5 (1.7) 5/5 (100) 1/5 (20.0) Other 3 (1.0) 3/3 (100) 0/3 (0) White 104 (36.4) 92/104 (88.5) 13/104 (12.5) Age group, years 12 to <18 60 (21.0) 53/60 (88.3) 7/60 (11.7) 18 to 64 223 (78.0) 183/223 (82.1) 25/223 (11.2) ≥65 3 (1.0) 3/3 (100) 1/3 (33.3) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 5 (1.7) 5/5 (100) 2/5 (40.0) Not Hispanic or Latino 266 (93.0) 219/266 (82.3) 28/266 (10.5) Not reported 15 (5.2) 15/15 (100) 3/15 (20.0) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: AT-DR, antithrombin-based dose regimen; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

