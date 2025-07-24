Government adopts conclusion on exchange of livestock for tractor-cistern fire fighting machines

The Serbian government adopted a Conclusion on consent for the Serbian Directorate for Commodity Reserves to exchange livestock – heads of fattening bulls for tractor-cistern fire fighting machines intended for farmers.

