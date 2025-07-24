Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,910 in the last 365 days.

Government adopts conclusion on exchange of livestock for tractor-cistern fire fighting machines

The Serbian government adopted a Conclusion on consent for the Serbian Directorate for Commodity Reserves to exchange livestock – heads of fattening bulls for tractor-cistern fire fighting machines intended for farmers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government adopts conclusion on exchange of livestock for tractor-cistern fire fighting machines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more