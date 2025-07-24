Solicitors Regulation Authority assurance reporting to Council

Under the Legal Services Act, the Law Society as approved regulator must ensure its delegated regulatory functions are discharged in a way that is compatible with the regulatory objectives so far as is reasonably practicable.

The regulatory objectives include:

protecting and promoting the public interest

protecting and promoting the interests of consumers

promoting and maintaining adherence to professional principles

As the independent body exercising our regulatory functions under delegated authority, the SRA must periodically provide sufficient information for the Law Society to be assured our regulatory functions are being discharged in compliance with that duty.

On 13 June, the SRA submitted an assurance report to our Council.

Council resolved the information is not sufficient to be assured the SRA is discharging its delegated regulatory functions in a way that is compatible with the regulatory objectives.

The SRA was notified on 22 July.

Our letter explains Council will continue to monitor additional information to be provided by the SRA to ensure that our Council can be given the necessary assurance of compliance.