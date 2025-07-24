The ALL-NEW Ruby’s Shake Shop Grand Opening in Henderson, NV, August 14th, 2025

World class shakes and quality food. Bigger and better!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-new Ruby’s Shake Shop is finalizing construction 2245 Village View Dr. Suite 140 just off the 215 at Green Valley Ranch Pkwy next to The District. The new location will bring a fun, energetic vibe to the area and serve tasty treats including iconic Ruby’s shakes, scrumptious burgers, world-class chicken tenders, hot dogs, salads and fries as well as many other fast casual options. “Make room for everyone is our slogan and our goal is to become a part of the community in the Henderson and Green Valley area. The modern design, the fun atmosphere and quality food options will give our guests an affordable place to eat and hang out. We are excited to make a big splash when we open our doors in August.” said Joe Micatrotto, Owner. We have also partnered with the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation and will be making a donation to their organization for the Grand Opening as well as working with them in the coming months. "One of our driving principles is to be community strong and support organizations that make a difference and Goodie Two Shoes is one of those charities, so we are happy to support their efforts in any way.", added Micatrotto.Doors will open at 10am on August 14th, 2025 with an exciting line-up of activities including:• Ribbon Cutting with City of Henderson officials• Partners and management remarks• At 10am - The First 50 customers will receive a FREE meal• There will be Drawings for FREE Burgers for 1 year• Guests will be able to spin a Prize wheel for to win prizes & swag• Partner Charity Goodie Two Shoes FoundationPatrons can become a part of the My Ruby’s Rewards program where they can earn points with every order and get rewarded with Free Burgers, Shakes, and additional promotional items. Sign up for My Ruby’s Rewards on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.Stay up to date with everything Ruby’s by following on Facebook @ Rubysshakeshop, Instagram @rubys_shakeshop and TikTok @rubysshakeshop or visit rubysshakeshop.com. Visit Rubys.com for more! ABOUT RUBY’S:The parent company opened Ruby’s on December 7, 1982, on Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California. More than 40 years ago, a small shack sitting at the end of the pier was transformed into its first diner. Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, with a name as simple as its menu, Ruby’s offers the Highest Quality Burgers, Fries, and Shakes with a service motto of “Make Room for Everyone™.” Today, Ruby’s has 13 diner locations in three states. The first Ruby’s Shake Shop location opened in Reno, NV across from the University of Nevada, Reno in March 2025. A new addition to the Ruby’s family is Ruby’s Shakes, a shakes only concept in Las Vegas, NV at Tahiti Village. Visit social media @rubysshakeshop or rubysshakeshop.com for more details.About the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation:The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides disadvantaged children and children in crisis with new shoes and socks, as well as other items deemed essential for good health and positive development. GTSF strives to serve over 10,000 K through 12th grade students across Southern Nevada annually.Each school year, GTSF identifies 25 to 27 schools in our District with significant populations of children in need of our resources. Qualifying children must be on the Free- or Reduced-Lunch Program. Schools must be in Vegas Valley zip codes where the median combined household income hovers around $55,000 per year according to www.nevada-demographics.com . Schools are only eligible for services once every 13 months. GTSF then works with each selected campus to coordinate a one-day, on-site visit by our 48’ mobile shoe store-on-wheels to outfit approximately 400 to 450 of their most critical-needs students with new shoes and socks.

